TOPEKA — As a Johnson County commissioner in 2020, Mike Brown welcomed the “nice surprise” of Mark Zuckerberg’s cash to support the expansion of advance voting. Now, as an election denier seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state, Brown opposes the use of grants funded by the Facebook magnate and promises to ban ballot drop boxes on his first day in office. His campaign launched a far-right attack on Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who is seeking reelection as the state’s top election official.

