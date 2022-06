Traffic along the inner-loop of the Capital Beltway at the American Legion Bridge on Tuesday. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. If the State Highway Administration’s plan to add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 is the subject of future litigation, as many expect, those lawsuits will be based on a just released document, a Federal Environment Impact Statement (FEIS), according to a top planning official in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO