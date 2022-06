After dropping in the standings Thursday afternoon, Nebraska athletics could be headed for its worst-ever finish in the Learfield Director’s Cup. Despite strong spring performances from its softball and women’s track and field programs, NU fell to its 46th overall. Its worst-ever finish, in 2018-2019, was 48th, but several teams currently just behind the Huskers, including No. 47 TCU, No. 49 Wake Forest and No. 51 Maryland, are poised to pass the Big Red once Cup points from the NCAA’s baseball postseason — which continues through late June with the College World Series — are passed out.

