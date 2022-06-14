ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police launch urgent hunt for man, 26, who carries out 'random attacks' as people are warned not to approach him after he absconded from hospital

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sTCj_0gAPaeFE00
Do not approach: Police are urgently trying to trace Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud (pictured)

Police are urgently seeking help to trace a man they believe may pose 'a significant risk to the public' after he absconded from hospital.

Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud had been detained under the Mental Health Act and is considered a risk to the public because he had a history of carrying out random serious assaults.

The 26-year-old was being treated at Chase Farm Hospital, in Enfield, but ran off from the site on Monday, June 13, at about 5.30pm.

His disappearance has sparked an urgent plea from the Met Police to trace Mahamud's whereabouts due to the risk they believe he poses to members of the public.

Mahamud is 6ft 1ins, medium build, balding black hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone who sees Mahamud is advised not to approach him but is advised to call 999 immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley, from the local policing team in Enfield, said: 'Mahamud has previously seriously assaulted another person completely unknown to him and is considered a serious risk to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yn1RT_0gAPaeFE00
 Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud was being treated at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield, London

'Extensive efforts are being made by my investigation team to locate this man, but we are also asking for the public's help. If you see this man, please do not to approach or challenge him, but dial 999 immediately.'

Mahamud has connections with Camden and Hertfordshire areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting CAD 5851/13JUN.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 36

Jeremy Wargnier
4d ago

When he resists arrest we will see him on the news and he will be the next George Floyd celebrity

Reply(2)
7
Related
Daily Mail

'I'm shook right now': Homeless NYC man tells of his terror after he was handed gun that had just been used to murder Goldman Sachs worker in unprovoked subway attack

A New York City homeless man said he was 'shook' and 'scared' after a murderer handed him a gun he'd just used to kill an innocent subway passenger. The man, who did not want to be identified, 46, told DailyMail.com the suspected shooter Andrew Abdullah gave him the alleged murder weapon and told him 'not to say nothing' moments after Daniel Enriquez, 48, was gunned down at Canal Street Station Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

SWAT officer ends 9-plus hour hostage standoff by shooting and killing an armed Florida man, after the suspect was seen through a window of a shed: Woman was rescued

A Florida man was shot dead by SWAT officers after murdering someone and then holding his girlfriend hostage in a shed for nine-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. The suspect, Juan Sarmiento, 42, has long rap sheet of violent criminal activity, according to police. Traffic was closed on a major state highway...
WIMAUMA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimestoppers#Hertfordshire#Cad#Violent Crime#Chase Farm Hospital#Enfield#The Met Police
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US Marshals arrest three men, 19, 20, and 21, over death of boy, 17, who was beaten to death in car park of LeBron James-founded high school in Ohio

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested three men accused of fatally beating a 17-year-old boy outside the high school founded by LeBron James during a fight provoked by a toy gun. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down Deshawn Stafford, 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, and arrested them on an Akron Police Department Warrant for the death of high school football player Ethan Liming on the basketball courts near the I Promise School on June 2.
AKRON, OH
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother sues TikTok for 10-year-old daughter’s death

The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who allegedly died while copying a social media “black out” challenge has sued TikTok for her wrongful death.Nylah Anderson, who died in December 2021, was at home when her family said the “happy” child attempted the “black out” challenge and died.Analysis of her phone found Nylah had watched a “black out” challenge video on TikTok at the time of her death, Ms Anderson’s attorney Jeffrey Goodman told Bloomberg News.She allegedly discovered the challenge on her “for you” page on TikTok, which recommends videos to users. Her mother, Tawainna Anderson’s said her daughter was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

Gender identity and gender equality are two hot topics lately that bother every single American, including parents of young children, since dozens of gender-related incidents have been reported in schools countrywide in the last few months. While parents and teachers are having hard times dealing with the issue in schools, recently filed lawsuit by a trans woman additionally fueled the debate across the county.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Congressman Sean Casten's daughter dies aged 17: Teen is pronounced dead at family home - days after her father spoke of his 'tremendous pride' after she organized training on how save someone's life from a gunshot wound

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen died on Monday morning at their family home. The suburban Chicago Democrat's office said that the Casten family requests privacy after Gwen passed away without providing further details about her death. 'This morning, Congressman Casten's beloved daughter, Gwen, 17, passed away. The Casten...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

419K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy