Police probing death of woman in tanning salon from suspected cardiac arrest say sunbed was 'operating correctly' - as family demand answers over claims staff failed to check on her for more than two hours

By Claudia Aoraha For Mailonline
 5 days ago

The family of a newlywed found dead in a tanning salon are demanding answers over claims staff failed to check on her after police found the sunbed was 'operating correctly.'

Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session on May 28 in Swansea, South Wales.

The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones, 23, was unable to contact her following the visit to Lextan.

It is believed she suffered sudden arrhythmic death syndrome before she was found dead up to two hours later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAie9_0gAPaYtk00
Ms Tauwhare, pictured, had booked an 11 minute tanning session on May 28. Her mother-in-law Emma Collyer-Miles went to the salon after Ms Tauwhare failed to answer her phone when her body was discovered
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHSmx_0gAPaYtk00
Ifan Jones, left, pictured with his wife Piata Tauwhare, right. Mr Jones paid tribute to his 'selfless' wife who died in a South Wales tanning salon

Heartbroken husband Ifan has now questioned why staff did not check on his wife at the Swansea tanning salon.

It comes after police revealed an examination of the sunbed found it was working properly with 'no malfunctions.'

Ifan said: 'We found her lying in a room deceased. The staff members hadn't checked on her. She must have had a funny turn and passed away.

'From what I've been told the longest you can be in there is 20 minutes but she was only booked in for 11 minutes.

'Normally they come and check on you five minutes after the session so they can clean the bed for the next customer. They didn't even check if she was in there or not. It was my mum who found her.'

Ifan had called his mother Emma Collyer-Miles, 42, who then went to try to find mental health worker Piata in the tanning booth.

Her family launched a fundraiser following her death to fly her body back to her native New Zealand.

Mr Jones paid tribute to his 'compassionate, selfless' wife.

He said: 'Anyone who has ever had the pleasure to grace the presence of Piata Tauwhare will know that she was one of the kindest and purest souls they have ever and will ever remember.

'Her gleaming smile, eternally set on her sun-kissed face will live happily in our hearts forever. Even when she didn't understand a word our weird Welsh accents were saying, her teeth still glistened courteously and reassuringly to make us feel heard.

'That was her in a nutshell, a compassionate, selfless woman, putting others first, even when she couldn't understand a bloody word we were saying.

'Pi was the most caring, special daughter, sister, cousin, friend and wife.'

The couple married in September before moving back to Ifan's hometown of Swansea.

Detective Inspector Jones said: 'South Wales Police was called around 4.05pm on Saturday, May 28, by the Welsh Ambulance Service following reports that the body of a woman had been found at commercial premises on Carmarthen Road, Fforestfach.

'Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman in her 30s. An independent examination of the sunbed by a specialist engineer has been undertaken.

'The sunbed was found to be operating correctly with no malfunctions. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.'

A spokesman for Lextan said at the time: 'We can sadly confirm that a customer died while at our Fforestfach salon on Saturday, May 28th.

'We give our condolences to the deceased's family and friends, and we have also offered counselling to any affected staff.

'We are cooperating with the investigation into this case by South Wales Police and any further enquiries should be made to them at this time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDzjU_0gAPaYtk00
Ms Tauwhare collapsed at Lextan in Fforestfach, Swansea on Sunday 

Gail Rice
4d ago

How busy is this place not to check on customers? Only supposed to be in there for 11 minutes. I assume she was supposed to pay on the way out.

Amy Brown
4d ago

Can you say " Final Destination " boys and girls?....Seriously though...she was found on the floor, not the bed...I don't know why everybody expects the businesses to be built in babysitters...

Cindy
4d ago

I fell asleep inside a tanning bed once and laid there sleeping for over 2 hours. When I woke up they were about to close. Was kinda unnerving I was in there that long without anyone realizing it.

