Royal Ascot goes daring: Official 2022 style guide predicts sky-high hemlines for women and Cuban shirts for men as key trends (but keep it modest in the Royal Enclosure!)

Elegant race goers have long been accustomed to dressing to impress for the Royal Ascot - but this year, the annual event is encouraging guests to be more daring than ever with their outfit choices.

Royal Ascot, which gets underway today, is a highlight of the British summer season and, after two years of uncertainty over Covid, this summer's event will mark a return of occasion-wear for many attendees.

This year's Royal Ascot Style Guide, which is the eleventh of its kind, features rising British style icon, actress, and model Greta Bellamacina, and her artist husband Robert Montgomery, as well as British brands like Vampire's Wife, Erdem and Shrimps.

Greta advised: 'Pull things out of your wardrobe that you may not have been daring enough to wear throughout the year.'

Meanwhile it also appears to encourage racegoers to embrace a more 'casual' look at the event, with female models posing in mini dresses and platform heels, while men are permitted to wear Cuban shirts and printed garments.

Attendees in the Royal Enclosure are required to wear a 'modest' hemline, however elsewhere in the guide it appears sky-high mini skirts may be permitted in other enclosures.

This year's Royal Ascot Style Guide, which is the eleventh of it's kind, is keen to demonstrate to racing followers around the world that British fashion houses can help those attending the Royal Meeting is about looking your best (pictured: Dress: Me and Em £150, Hat: Jane Taylor £980, Shoes: Paul and Joe, £635)

The Royal Ascot Style Guide establishes the official Dress Code of the Royal Meeting and is a bellwether and source of inspiration in the world of occasion dressing.

The styling has been directed by acclaimed stylist Rachel Bakewell, for whom Greta is a client and co-collaborator, and the images brought to life by visionary photographer Tung Walsh.

Brands featuring in the guide include the likes of Simone Rocha, Erdem, Shrimps and Vampire's Wife to name a few, styled across Royal Ascot's four Enclosures' dress codes.

For 2022, the Royal Ascot Style Guide pays homage to the incredible talent and style of both international and British fashion houses, with trend-setting designs from established and emerging brands, through to high end and high street.

Pictured left: Reiss jacket £378, trousers £178, shoes £118, Shirt: Gant £265. Right: Dress: Ghost £145, Hat: Stephen Jones £1,260, Shoes: Reformation £245, Necklace: Margaux Studios £170

THE OFFICIAL ROYAL ASCOT STYLE GUIDE 2022

ROYAL ENCLOSURE DRESS CODE

LADIES

Pictured left: Favourbrook jacket £720, trousers £250, waistcoat £320, tie £95, pocket square £35, Oliver Brown top hat £500, Shirt £85, Shoes: Haes and Curtis £149. Pictured right: The Vampire's Wife dress £1,650, Handbag £450, Hat: Edwina Ibbotson £1,580, Shoes: Roger Vivier £1,350, Ring: Garrard £8,000

Erdem dress £2490, hat £1395, gloves £390, Emilia Wickstead shoes £515, earrings: 4element. Available to rent.

Dresses and skirts should be of modest length defined as falling just above the knee or longer.

Dresses and tops should have straps of one inch or greater. Strapless, off the shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted. Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not permitted.

Jackets and pashminas may be worn. Tops and dresses underneath should still comply with the Royal Enclosure Dress Code. Midriffs must be covered.

Trouser suits are welcome. They should be of full-length to the ankle and of matching material and colour.

Jumpsuits are welcome. They should fall below the knee, with regulations matching that for dresses.

Hats should be worn; however, a headpiece which has a solid base of 4 inches (10cm) or more in diameter is acceptable as an alternative to a hat. Fascinators are not permitted.

GIRLS

Girls (aged 10-17) should dress in accordance with the Ladies' Dress Code. However, they may wear a headpiece or fascinator as an alternative to a hat, without any size restriction.

GENTLEMEN

Favourbrook jacket £720, trousers £250, waistcoat £280, tie £110, shoes £320, Oliver Brown top hat £500, shirt £85

It is a requirement to wear black, grey or navy morning dress which must include:

A waistcoat and tie (no cravats or bow ties)

A black or grey top hat

Black shoes worn with socks

A gentleman may remove his top hat within a restaurant, a Private Box, a private club or a facility’s terrace, balcony or garden.

Hats may also be removed within any enclosed external seating area within the Royal Enclosure Gardens.

The customisation of top hats (with, for example, coloured ribbons or bands) is not permitted in the Royal Enclosure

Novelty waistcoats and ties are not permitted. Discreet patterns and those of a patriotic nature (for example, a national flag) are acceptable.

BOYS

Boys (aged 10-17) should either dress in accordance with the gentlemen's Dress Code; or alternatively may wear a dark-coloured lounge suit with a shirt and tie.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Fancy dress, novelty and branded or promotional clothing is not permitted on site.

QUEEN ANNE ENCLOSURE DRESS CODE

LADIES

Pictured left: Dress: Lisa the Label £720, Hat: Emily London £885, Shoes: Roger Vivier £1,150. Pictured right: Oliver Brown suit £327, shirt £85, tie £69, pocket square: Richard Anderson £84, shoes: Christian Louboutin £775

Ladies within the Queen Anne Enclosure are required to dress in a manner as befits a formal occasion and are kindly asked to take note of the following:

A hat, headpiece or fascinator should be worn at all times.

Strapless and sheer dresses and tops are not permitted. Please note our definition of strapless necklines include off-the-shoulder, Bardot and one shoulder. Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not permitted. Midriffs must be covered.

Trouser suits must be full-length and jumpsuits should fall below the knee. Both must adhere to the neckline regulations above. Shorts are not permitted.

GIRLS

Girls aged 17 and under should be dressed for a formal occasion. Smart summer dresses are suggested.

Hats, headpieces and fascinators may be worn but are not compulsory.

GENTLEMEN

Richard James jacket £585, trousers £345, Oliver Brown shirt £85, tie £49, Hawes and Curtis pocket square £29, shoes £149

Pictured left: Oliver Spencer suit jacket £369, suit trousers £189, shirt: Budd £130, Tie: Oliver Brown £59, pocket square: Richard Anderson £95, shoes: Harry's £350. Pictured right: Richard James jacket £745, trousers £325, shirt: Budd £130, tie: Oliver Brown £49, pocket square: Richard Anderson £95, shoes: Russel and Bromley £225

Gentlemen's Dress Code Gentlemen are required to wear a full-length suit with a collared shirt and tie, and kindly asked to take note of the following: Jackets and trousers should be of matching colour and pattern.

A tie should be worn at all times. Bow ties and cravats are not permitted.

Socks must be worn and should cover the ankle. Jeans, chinos and trainers are not permitted.

BOYS

Boys aged 10-17 should wear a suit or jacket with a shirt and tie. Younger boys nine and under should be dressed smartly but are not required to wear a jacket or tie.

VILLAGE ENCLOSURE

LADIES

Pictured left: Shrimps dress £495, bag £475, hat: Bee Smith £250, shoes: Office £40, earrings: Margaux Studios £195. Pictured right: Gant blazer £350, trousers £175, shirt: Hawes and Curtis £55, tie: Oliver Brown £59, shoes: Christian Louboutin £775

Ladies within the Village Enclosure are required to dress in a manner as befits a formal occasion and are kindly asked to take note of the following:

A hat, headpiece or fascinator should be worn at all times.

Strapless and sheer dresses and tops are not permitted. Please note our definition of strapless necklines include off-the-shoulder, Bardot and one shoulder. Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not permitted. Midriffs must be covered.

Trouser suits must be full-length, and jumpsuits should fall below the knee. Both must adhere to the neckline regulations above. Shorts are not permitted

Please note, the Village Enclosure is a grassed area and ladies should consider their hat size and shoes accordingly. Smaller hats or fascinators and wedges or block heels are recommended in place of large headwear or stilettos.

GIRLS

Girls aged 17 and under should be dressed for a formal occasion. Smart summer dresses are suggested.

Hats, headpieces and fascinators may be work but are not compulsory.

GENTLEMEN

Gant blazer £350, trousers £175, Hawes and Curtis shirt £55, shoes £149, tie: Oliver Brown £59

Gentlemen are required to wear a full-length trousers and jacket with a collared shirt and tie, and kindly asked to take note of the following:

A tie should be worn at all times. Ties, bow ties or cravats can be worn in the Village Enclosure.

Socks must be worn and should cover the ankle.

Jeans and trainers are not permitted.

BOYS

Boys aged 10-17 should wear a suit or jacket with a shirt and tie. Younger boys nine and under should be dressed smartly but are not required to wear a jacket or tie.

WINDSOR ENCLOSURE

LADIES

Dress: LK Bennett £499, hat: Juliette Botterill £430, shoes: Kurt Geiger £99

Whilst there is no official Dress Code for the Windsor Enclosure, Ladies are encouraged to dress in smart daywear.

It is recommended that ladies wear smart attire with a hat or fascinator.

GENTLEMEN

Ted Baker jacket £279, trousers £150, shirt £95, pocket square: Oliver Brown £35, shoes: Grenson £295

Whilst there is no official Dress Code for the Windsor Enclosure, Gentlemen are encouraged to dress in smart daywear.

It is recommended that Gentlemen wear a jacket, collared shirt and full-length trousers.

The lookbook showcases a variety of looks to suit all tastes and budgets designers such as Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead, through to ME+EM, Reiss, LK Bennett and Radley London, help to elevate the iconic Dress Code and set a new standard for occasion dressing.

Featuring a mixture of suiting, dresses and separates for ladies, this year's guide includes ethereal dresses in pastels, floral prints and metallics as modelled by Greta.

These pieces are also juxtaposed with vibrant jewelled tones, and sleek vampish dresses, highlighting the sense of creativity and fun that can be had when it comes to dressing for the occasion and individual style.

For gentlemen, classic tailoring and light summer suits in linen, seersucker, and cotton are punctuated by debonair accents of pattern and texture with ties and pocket squares.

Pictured left: Suit: Baggers Run £820, Budd Shirt: £245, Tie £105, Shoes: Christian Louboutin £850. Pictured right: Suit: Baggers Run £780, Shirt: Hawes and Curtis £55, Shoes: Hawes and Curtis £149, Tie: Oliver Brown £65

These are complemented with prints, pops of colour, and Cuban collar shirts in the Windsor and Village Enclosures, giving a more modish and contemporary take on formal dressing.

Featured brands include Richard James, Beggars Run, GANT, Favourbrook and Oliver Brown.

Oliver Spencer, from Favourbrook, said: 'After the last few years, we want people to go out and have fun. Thank goodness we're all going to be able to dress up again!'

Known as much for its eye-catching millinery as well as its world-class horse racing, Royal Ascot's Style Guide features hats and headpieces from the likes of Edwina Ibbotson, Stephen Jones OBE, Justine Bradley-Hill, Lock & Co, Juliette Botterill, Emily London and Jane Taylor.

Rachel Bakewell says: 'Royal Ascot is such an iconic moment in the fashion and sporting calendar, both in the UK and internationally.

Dress: Zimmermann £2,350, hat: Lock and Co Price on Request, shoes: Jimmy Choo £795, earrings: AnniLu £179.44

'This year we've really tried to shift the perception of what occasion dressing can be, using it as a form of self-expression, and pushing the boundaries in a more fashion forward direction.

'Greta and I really loved working on the project and can't wait to see first-hand how racegoers will be dressing this year!'

Felicity Barnard, Commercial Director, Ascot Racecourse, comments: 'We are thrilled with the imagery of the 11th edition of the Royal Ascot Style Guide and are very much looking forward to seeing its interpretation as we welcome guests to the Royal Meeting in 2022.

'The look book signals a step change and new creative direction for the racecourse and we hope captures imaginations and illustrates the essence of fashion at Royal Ascot and the broad array of individual style on show from our racegoers.

'From UK and international designers, through to high end, high street and pre-loved fashion, this year we celebrate fashion on a global scale as we welcome back customers from all over the world.

'We look forward to celebrating the festivities with everyone in June, be they with us at the racecourse or watching all the action from home.'

The history of fashion at Royal Ascot – Key Dates:

Late 1700s – Beau Brummell, a close friend of the Prince Regent, who decreed that 'men of elegance should wear waisted black coats and white cravats with pantaloons' and this set the tone for the dress code that is still adhered to by men in the Royal Enclosure.

1830s – Queen Victoria's visit to Royal Ascot saw her arrive in a pretty lace dress with a full bell skirt and shawl. She also started a craze for the porter bonnet, shielding the wearer from male eyes.

1890s – As the dawn of a new century arrived, fashion took on an almost celebratory tone. Skirts were less full, but silhouettes made a greater statement with angular hips and puffed sleeves. Hats were large and full of feathers and adornments.

1900s – One of fashions most iconic images; that of Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady was inspired when costume designer Cecil Beaton saw images of Black Ascot, The 1910 Royal Ascot meeting was in full mourning over the death of King Edward.

1920s – Hemlines were shorter and cuts were smaller in the 1920s reflecting a post-war generation's rebellion against old traditions. Pearls and furs were the accessories of the day.

1950s – Christian Dior's New Look, a small waist and full skirt, was proving popular however it was when the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth and her stylish sister Princess Margaret wore the style at Royal Ascot that it was cemented in history.

1960s – Royal Ascot's glamorous profile elevated when Italian actress Sophia Loren was photographed in the Royal Enclosure. In modern times some of the biggest names in Hollywood and fashion have attended.

1970s - Trouser suits became more popular following their introduction to the dress code in 1971. Gertrude Shilling, The Ascot Mascot, delighted press with her extravagant outfits. One year, one of her son David's millinery designs outgrew the Shilling's long-wheel-based Rolls Royce, so the hat had to follow in a van behind.

1980s – Sharp lines and bright colours took centre stage during this decade. With statement hats and pointed heels, there was little room for floaty florals in 1980s glamour.

2012 – Royal Ascot officially launches its Style Guide to racegoers outlining dress code regulations for the Royal Enclosure and Queen Anne Enclosure (formally known as Grandstand).

2017 – The jumpsuit is formally accepted in the Royal Enclosure Dress Code and the Queen Anne Enclosure Dress Code is extended to the new Village Enclosure.

2018 – Royal Ascot introduce Style Guides for the Village Enclosure and Windsor Enclosure.

2020 – Royal Ascot runs behind closed doors for first time in the event's history during global COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 – Navy morning suits were permitted in the Royal Enclosure.