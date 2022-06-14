'Beyonce really copy and pasted her looks on her': Twitter goes wild over pictures of Blue Ivy, 10, as she's the absolute double of her famous mother

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy was pictured with her dad at the NBA Finals game in San Francisco on Monday.

And fans went wild on Twitter afterwards after noting just how much the tween, 10, looks like her famous mother, 40, did back in 2007.

The similarity was clear to see as the youngster sat alongside her dad for a rare public outing - her siblings, twins Rumi and Sir, five, were not present on the day.

Fans wrote: 'Beyonce really copy and pasted her looks on her'

'Blue Ivy is Beyonce personified'

'Blue Ivy stole Beyoncé’s entire face!'

Yet lots of people could also see the similarities between Blue and her father and wrote: 'Blue Ivy is her father’s twin, the twins are also. Beyoncé sprinkled a little dna and said her job was finished.'

'I don't see Beyonce in Blue ivy I see JayZ all the time since she was born.'

And: 'Genetics at work between Jay-Z and Beyonce. Blue Ivy is a replica of both with equal share.'

And while Jay-Z is one of the world's best-selling music artists with hordes of fans.

The 52-year-old musician wasn't immune from having an embarrassing dad moment as he left daughter Blue cringing at the gamey.

The adorable moment left viewers in hysterics as they quipped the youngster was the only one who could keep her superstar parents 'humble.'

In the adorable clip, the rapper looked every inch the doting dad as he pulled Blue towards him for a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek, yet the preteen seemed a tad sheepish as she pulled away and laughed.

Journalist Philip Lewis shared a clip of the exchange, writing, 'To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend; To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad.'

Twitter users were quick to respond: 'if it’s one thing blue is gonna do, it’s humble here parents'; 'She has keep her clients in check.

'Legendary honestly.'; 'She's not embarrassed. She said exactly what my daughter would say to her dad. "Dad! My haiiiirrrr!"

The father-daughter duo had courtside seats as they watched the Golden State Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics 3-2 at the Chase Center.

Sweet: The Grammy-winning star posed with his arm around his daughter in the courtside seats