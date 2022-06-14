ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Beyonce really copy and pasted her looks on her': Twitter goes wild over pictures of Blue Ivy, 10, as she's the absolute double of her famous mother

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy was pictured with her dad at the NBA Finals game in San Francisco on Monday.

And fans went wild on Twitter afterwards after noting just how much the tween, 10, looks like her famous mother, 40, did back in 2007.

The similarity was clear to see as the youngster sat alongside her dad for a rare public outing - her siblings, twins Rumi and Sir, five, were not present on the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013WVq_0gAPaQpw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2885vF_0gAPaQpw00

Fans wrote: 'Beyonce really copy and pasted her looks on her'

'Blue Ivy is Beyonce personified'

'Blue Ivy stole Beyoncé’s entire face!'

Yet lots of people could also see the similarities between Blue and her father and wrote: 'Blue Ivy is her father’s twin, the twins are also. Beyoncé sprinkled a little dna and said her job was finished.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1568Fa_0gAPaQpw00
Hilarious: Jay Z,wasn't immune from having an embarrassing dad moment as he left Blue cringing at the NBA Finals game in San Francisco on Monday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYHE5_0gAPaQpw00
Hilarious: the rapper looked every inch the doting dad as he pulled Blue towards him for a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek, yet the preteen seemed a tad sheepish as she pulled away

'I don't see Beyonce in Blue ivy I see JayZ all the time since she was born.'

And: 'Genetics at work between Jay-Z and Beyonce. Blue Ivy is a replica of both with equal share.'

And while Jay-Z is one of the world's best-selling music artists with hordes of fans.

The 52-year-old musician wasn't immune from having an embarrassing dad moment as he left daughter Blue cringing at the gamey.

The adorable moment left viewers in hysterics as they quipped the youngster was the only one who could keep her superstar parents 'humble.'

In the adorable clip, the rapper looked every inch the doting dad as he pulled Blue towards him for a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek, yet the preteen seemed a tad sheepish as she pulled away and laughed.

Journalist Philip Lewis shared a clip of the exchange, writing, 'To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend; To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad.'

Twitter users were quick to respond: 'if it’s one thing blue is gonna do, it’s humble here parents'; 'She has keep her clients in check.

'Legendary honestly.'; 'She's not embarrassed. She said exactly what my daughter would say to her dad. "Dad! My haiiiirrrr!"

The father-daughter duo had courtside seats as they watched the Golden State Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics 3-2 at the Chase Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnAlJ_0gAPaQpw00
Sweet: The Grammy-winning star posed with his arm around his daughter in the courtside seats 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgwZT_0gAPaQpw00
Sweet: Jay and Beyonce have often accompanied their little one to games (pictured in 2017)

Comments / 63

RYR4ME
4d ago

And this is important or news worthy because? We need to be praising and promoting the word of God in these wicked days. Stop writing about these golden calf's when we have a saviour

Reply(4)
29
Etta Thomas
4d ago

She's just being the typical girl. Believe me, I have five of my own and when I was raising them, they were the same way!! Girl will be girls!

Reply(3)
29
Dee 35
4d ago

Beautiful girl, but if mom saw that video, she need to have a talk w/ her on embracing her dad s love and never being embarrassed to give that back. She s starting to get older and they need to remove that spoil lil rich girl attitude and remind her how blessed she is to have a father who loves & adore her and has made her wealthy. I work with kids who could only imagine the love he shower her w/

Reply(3)
13
Related
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Solange's Son, Julez, Shares Snippet Of His Music, Twitter Reacts

Danieal Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a family of entertainers. After all, his mother is the Solange Knowles, Beyoncé is his aunt, Jay-Z is his uncle, and Blue Ivy (Grammy Award winner) is his first cousin. So, it's no surprise that the 17-year-old wanted to follow in their footsteps and take the music route.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Person
Rumi
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden State Warriors#Nba Finals
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Cardi B shares adorable photos of son Wave at 9 months old: ‘Growing too fast’

Cardi B is celebrating another milestone with her youngest child. On Instagram Saturday, June 4, the “I Like It” performer posted a series of photos of her son, Wave, to celebrate turning 9-months-old. The first two photos showed Wave wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with a coordinating blue hat, while the rest of the photos captured the infant posing adorably for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo

Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHOA: Here's What Happened After Shereé Whitfield Was Stood Up by Boyfriend Tyrone

Watch: RHOA Stood Up, Jersey Shore Side Pieces & 90 Day's Gym Jealousy. Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend wasn't just tardy for the party—he didn't show up at all. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star traveled two hours to meet Tyrone, her beau of several years, on the Bravo series' June 5 episode; however, he not only stood her up but also refused to take any of her calls after the fact. To add insult to injury, Shereé only made the trip after Tyrone told her he could no longer meet her in New York like they originally planned.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

419K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy