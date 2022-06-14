ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley confirm Vincent Kompany as their new manager after leaving Anderlecht with the ex-Man City star looking to secure immediate promotion to the Premier League

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Burnley have confirmed the appointment of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany as their new manager at Turf Moor.

Kompany left Belgian side Anderlecht last season and has now opted to take up a huge management job in the Championship after Burnley's relegation from the top flight in 2021-22, and will be tasked with immediate promotion.

He replaces Sean Dyche - who had been at Turf Moor for 10 years - before he was axed in the last campaign, with interim coach Mike Jackson unable to prevent their drop down to the second tier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1Sdo_0gAPaMYG00
Ex-Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has been confirmed as the new Burnley boss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4nqe_0gAPaMYG00

Burnley announced Kompany with a video showing a timeline of their previous managers dating back to 1894 - including First Division-winning coach Harry Potts - and the memorable reigns of Owen Coyle and Sean Dyche, before revealing Kompany as the new man in charge at the end of the clip.

After officially putting pen to paper with the Clarets, Kompany said his focus was forging a 'winning team' to ensure the club bounces back to the top flight, and create a new future after becoming something of a 'yo-yo' club in recent years.

'Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,' he said. 'I'm excited by the challenge ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2vfO_0gAPaMYG00
He replaces favourite Sean Dyche, who had steadied the ship for 10 years before a decline in performances saw him sacked last season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5q9X_0gAPaMYG00
Kompany captained Manchester City to four Premier League titles, and has been hailed as a 'true leader' by Burnley 

'I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

'I've been impressed by the Board's vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.'

Burnley chairman Alan Pace called Kompany a 'proven leader' after captaining Manchester City to four Premier League titles and said his work at Anderlecht had impressed many of Burnley's board members.

'We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club,' he added. 'Vincent is a proven leader and I've been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the Club back to the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwrdR_0gAPaMYG00
He left his first management stint at Anderlecht this year following two seasons in charge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLkaf_0gAPaMYG00

'Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium's biggest teams back to European football and a Cup Final last season and we've been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the Club.'

Kompany spent three years managing his boyhood club Anderlecht, where he first joined as player-manager after ending his decade-long spell at Man City.

He finished eighth in the Belgian Division A table during his first season before becoming full time boss, then came third in back to back seasons. He finished off with a 45 per cent win rate after 92 games, 42 wins, 32 draws and 18 losses.

His move had been delayed while he sought a work permit but the issue has now been sorted out to allow news of his appointment to be rubber-stamped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WshGg_0gAPaMYG00
Burnley bravely battled the drop with interim boss Mike Jackson but couldn't get over the line 

Joining the Lancashire side will suit Kompany's whose wife Carla and her family are based in the north west of England.

His arrival also comes at a time when Burnley are struggling financially.

It was recently reported that Burnley's owners are seeking more loans to help them service existing debt as they grapple the financial calamity of their relegation.

Sportsmail learned Burnley recently rejected a loan offered at a relatively modest interest rate of six per cent as they were confident of staying up.

They will now revisit the loan markets as well as attempting to refinance the terms of a previous loan from MSD Capital.

The relegation means the club face the early repayment of a significant portion of a £65million loan given to owners ALK Capital to complete their takeover in 2020, on top of losing more than £100m in television money.

