Confident Gerard Pique told Barcelona chief Joan Laporta ‘sign best defender in world, he will just be a sub’

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
 5 days ago

BARCELONA legend Gerard Pique has reportedly challenged president Joan Laporta to bring in a new defender this summer.

The 35-year-old is claimed to have told the club chief that he will be the starting centre-back regardless of whether a world class defender arrives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVRHu_0gAPaDbj00
Centre-back Gerard Pique is confident he still has a huge role to play at Barcelona Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXrWq_0gAPaDbj00
Pique is claimed to have told Laporta that he will be a regular starter at the Nou Camp next season Credit: EPA

That is despite the former Manchester United man being told by boss Xavi that he is not in his plans for next season.

It has been said that he was told two weeks ago he is no longer wanted due to his "unprofessional conduct off the field" and "deteriorating physical condition".

Pique, who is tied down at the Nou Camp until 2024, featured in 39 games in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign, but missed the last four LaLiga matches due to injury.

Still, the 2010 World Cup winner is confident that he can prove his worth at the highest level despite entering the twilight of his career.

Spanish reporter Xavi Valls has provided an update on Pique's future when he appeared on Onze on Esport3.

It has been suggested that the three-time Champions League winner has no intentions of departing Catalonia, and will instead agree to take a pay cut to help Barca sign top players.

He has also vowed to be in peak physical condition for the start of next term where he will report to their training ground every day during pre-season.

Such is his belief in his own ability that he has told Laporta that he will be a regular member in Xavi's starting XI.

Quoted by Sport, Laporta is alleged to have admitted to Pique that a top defender would arrive.

To which he replied: "I will be the starter.

"If you dare, bring the best centre-back in the world and he will come to be a substitute."

Barcelona are claimed to be competing with Chelsea in the race to sign French ace Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is also understood to be an option as he enters the final year of his contract.

Meanwhile the Blaugrana are believed to have agreed a deal to snap up Andreas Christensen on a free transfer when his Blues deal expires at the end of the month.

