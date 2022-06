The Wausau Woodchucks defeat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 7-3 in come from behind fashion to improve their record to 5-8. The Dock Spiders add a loss, falling to 8-5. Fond du Lac jumped out to an early lead with a single to right for their first score of the game. The Chucks only allowed one run as Camden Janik (Illinois) caught a runner trying to take second. Wausau ties it up in the bottom of the first after a triple by Brock Watkins (BYU) and a sac fly by Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston).

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO