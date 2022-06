Need that vehicle washed? Want it done well by strong-armed washers?. Help the Mizuno Maniacs 14-U Garcia softball team to the biggest tournament of the year. Like other sports teams in our region, softball is strong. These girls qualified for the Alliance 14-U tournament in Irvine, CA at the end of July. The Alliance is a fast-growing organization that is uniting teams from Maine to CA, from Florida to WA...kind of like how Little League, Babe Ruth, and Cal Ripken do for baseball.

WEST RICHLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO