ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Quick Bites: Elizabeth Blau, La Cuvée One Drop, Jack Binion’s Steak and more Vegas food news

By Brock Radke
Las Vegas Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Blau has been named the recipient of the 2022 Cornell Hospitality Innovator Award by the Leland C. and Mary M. Pillsbury Institute for Hospitality Entrepreneurship at the Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration. The 13th annual Cornell Hospitality Icon & Innovator Awards Gala was held June 7...

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Las Vegas Weekly

Readers’ Choice—Best Brewery: Able Baker Brewing Company

The Atomic Duck’s Arts District home maintains its standing as Las Vegas’ best-loved brewery for the second straight year. In addition to more than 30 options on tap, there’s ample indoor and outdoor seating where you can enjoy a solo pint, or invite your whole beer pong team. 1510 S. Main St. #120, ablebakerbrewing.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Best Boozy Adventure: Lost Spirits Distillery

In the unlikely event the Willy Wonka-like surprises of this special effects-rich distillery tour fail to intoxicate you, the generous, frequently-offered samples of their house-distilled spirits surely will. No other attraction in Las Vegas makes such full, inventive use of all five of your senses. Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, lostspirits.net.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Best Neighborhood Fine Dining: Harlo Steakhouse & Bar

Chef Gina Marinelli has more than earned her shot at founding a fine-dining destination, and her Downtown Summerlin spot features a fun and deeply satisfying menu of steakhouse faves, seafood, pasta and decadent desserts. 1720 Festival Plaza Drive, harlosteak.com.
Las Vegas Weekly

Best Unexpected Night Spot: The Usual Place

By night, the Downtown Vegas home of A Public Fit Theatre Company becomes a lively bar and venue, offering live bands, DJ events, a very respectable selection of whiskeys and tequilas, and a locals-heavy party scene. 100 S. Maryland Parkway #110, theusualplace.vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Eater

Nicole Brisson Heads Off-Strip With Italian Restaurant Amari

Following the successes of Brezza and Bar Zazu at Resorts World Las Vegas, chef Nicole Brisson and hospitality veteran Jason Rocheleau are debuting their third restaurant, Amari, at UnCommons this winter. The Italian restaurant planned for southwest Las Vegas will feature hand-crafted pasta and pizza and a market where guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Atomic Liquors celebrates its 70th year in Las Vegas

Patrons used to watch atomic bomb tests from the roof. Barbra Streisand dropped by for nightcaps. Anthony Bourdain, The Hangover and Casino filmed here. Yet Atomic Liquors, the Stella and Joe Sobchik-founded Downtown bar and kitchen that turns 70 years old this week, still has the capacity to surprise the people who love it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Ducasse
Person
Jack Binion
8 News Now

Jackpot! Las Vegas woman wins $500K at local resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local woman received the surprise of a lifetime after hitting it big at the slots on Wednesday. The big win happened at Tuscany Suites and Casino when Dawn who is known as a frequent customer was playing a Buffalo Legends slot machine. Dawn ended up winning a total of $500,570.94.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Delano Las Vegas#Cuv E#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Blau Associates#Honey Salt#The One Drop Foundation#La Cuv E One Drop 2022#Rivea#Skyfall Lounge#Bally#Black Angus
Las Vegas Weekly

Best Educational Attraction: Arcadia Earth

Through hyperrealistic map projections, augmented reality and baffling art, Arcadia Earth creates a multisensory mirror of our planet, showcasing just how beautiful and finite its resources are, so we can be inspired to act. 3785 Las Vegas Blvd. S. #102, arcadia-earth.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

What to do in Las Vegas this week (June 16-22 edition)

MUSIC: THE WAILERS 7 p.m., House of Blues, livenation.com. COMEDY: TONY ROCK His older brother, Chris, still hasn’t said much about that whole thing that happened, but Tony Rock wasted no time before ripping into Will Smith, criticizing the move star’s shocking Oscars act during an April Fool’s Day stand-up show in North Carolina. Chris is scheduled to return to Las Vegas on July 3, but Tony’s here now, headlining four nights at the venerable Laugh Factory at the Trop, and his stage presence and performance is quite different, if you didn’t know. In fact, Tony told us in 2018 that he never really had conversations about comedy with Chris, but he kicks ideas around all the time with younger brother Jordan, who you’ve seen on Judd Apatow’s Netflix series Love. As Tony warned in that rant about potential stage-rushers, “Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers. Y’all ain’t know.” Thru 6/19, 8:30 & 10:30 p.m., $49-$66. Laugh Factory, ticketmaster.com. –Brock Radke.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
news3lv.com

Mayor Goodman officiates Vegas headliner Frank Marino's wedding

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Congratulations are in order for Las Vegas headliner Frank Marino, who is now married. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman performed her first LGBTQ wedding Tuesday night. MORE ON NEWS 3 | City Council approves agreement for Vegas Loop project. She officiated the wedding of Frank...
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Parks In Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, there is always something fun for you to do. There are also a variety of dog parks to visit if you are looking to have a fun day with your furry friend. Dog parks are great places to let your dog exercise and meet new friends. Dog...
LAS VEGAS, NV
internewscast.com

What is Scott Yancey Net Worth

Scott Yancey is a Las Vegas-based home flipper, author, teacher and reality television star who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combine net worth with his wife, Amie Yancey. Scott Yancey is famous for his work on the A&E television show “Flipping Vegas”. Early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly presents its 2022 Best of Vegas award winners

The Las Vegas Valley is an amazing place to live, and most outsiders don’t know how good we’ve got it. They look in and see nothing but the Strip and Fremont Street, but we know that some truly exceptional dining, shopping, entertainment and outdoor activities lie not only within but also beyond our tourist corridors. Once again, it’s time for the Weekly to recognize that excellence, as selected by our editorial staff and you, our loyal readers.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy