Public Safety

Akeem Omolade dead at 39: Former Torino striker found dead in car leaving Italian football in mourning

By Steve Goodman
The US Sun
 5 days ago
ITALIAN football has been plunged into mourning after former Torino striker Akeem Omolade was found dead in his car.

The Nigerian, 39, made several Serie A appearances for the Turin club between 2001 and 2003.

Former Torino striker Akeem Omolade has died aged 39 Credit: Instagram / @elysdaddy

He also played for Treviso, Reggiana and ten other Italian clubs before retiring in 2017.

But tragedy struck on Monday when emergency services found him unresponsive in a Peugeot in Sicily's capital Palermo.

Omolade's family said the Kaduna-born player had previously reported pains in his leg.

Initial inquiries found he was not suffering from any external injuries.

Torino announced: "President Urbano Cairo and all of Torino Football Club sincerely share in the Omolade family's grief at the passing of our former player Akeem Omolade.

"Signed from Treviso, he first played in our youth side and then for the first team, making his Serie A debut against Inter Milan on Ferbruary 2 2003.

"The entire Torino family sends its deepest sympathies to his loved ones, his parents and his many friends."

Omolade figured in the fight against racism during his time with Treviso after being targeted by a group of the club's Ultras.

His teammates painted their faces black for their next game in a show of solidarity with the striker.

Omolade played as recently as last season when he featured for Altofonte in Siciliy.

The ace also spent time in in Italy’s lower leagues with the likes of Borgata Terrenove and Mazara.

Guest
3d ago

Not all white ppl have racism in their blood. I went too school with majority whites and they treated us blacks with love and how to respect every teacher I had was good to me. Now my daughter is the only black in her class and she get treated with love from the whole school I cannot keep her home a day the school will call and ask where’s she’s at then ask too speak to her. It starts from youth when you pick and chose your friends. Sorry that happened to this man

Reply
7
James Beapukin
3d ago

"His teammates painted their faces black for their next game in a show of solidarity with the striker." -- LOL. Capital crime in the US.

Reply
7
