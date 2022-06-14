ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’re making a BIG iPhone mistake – instant tweak fixes ‘vampire’ battery drain

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dK95o_0gAPX20w00

A HANDY iPhone feature can help keep you from draining your battery unawares.

Hidden somewhere on your device is an app that lets you set up custom alerts to signal when you're chewing through power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EihJy_0gAPX20w00
You can set up custom battery alerts on your iPhone Credit: Getty - Contributor

Apple's Shortcuts app comes pre-installed on all new iPhones and is also available on the App Store.

Introduced in 2018, the tool lets you create custom actions or phrases to automate specific tasks on your device.

We've previously covered how Shortcuts can help you catch snoopers or sound an alert when you connect your iPhone to a charger.

You can also use it to have Siri audibly warn you when your iPhone battery hits a certain percentage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQXwy_0gAPX20w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20enLL_0gAPX20w00

Your iPhone automatically throws up a notification when you reach 20 per cent, 10 per cent and five per cent charge.

However, those alerts are muted if you've set your device to Silent Mode. They can also come a little late if your battery drains quickly.

Using Shortcuts, you can make Siri announce when your charge hits 40 per cent, 50 per cent or even 75 per cent.

Because you get a verbal warning, the alert plays even if your phone is on silent.

They also come a little earlier in your mobile's battery cycle, giving you more time to get to a charger if you think you'll need one.

To set up the alerts, open the Shortcuts app.

You can find it by swiping down from the middle of the screen and typing "shortcuts" into the search bar.

Next, tap Automation at the bottom of the screen and then hit Create Personal Automation.

Scroll down and tap Battery level to create an automation based on the amount of power that you have remaining.

Move the slider to the battery level that you want to be alerted at.

This could be a low number if you frequently miss the default alerts or a higher number if you'd prefer to be notified earlier.

You can select whether you want the alert to sound when your battery equals the percentage selected, goes below that percentage or goes above that percentage when charging.

Tap Next and then hit Add action to tell your iPhone what to do once it hits your chosen charge percentage.

In the search bar that pops up, type "speak" and then tap Speak Text. Hit Text and enter what you want Siri to announce. Tap Done.

Next, toggle Ask Before Running to off. A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm your choice. Tap Don't Ask, then tap Done.

Voila! Your iPhone will now read out your chosen alert text whenever your phone reaches your selected battery percentage.

You can add additional battery alerts by going through the steps above again.

Related
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
