‘The only way to say thank you’ – Penalty hero Awer Mabil’s ‘gift’ to Australia for taking family as Sudan refugees

By James Colasanti
 4 days ago
AWER MABIL says the sudden-death penalty he scored to help secure Australia a World Cup spot "was the only way to say thank you" to the country which took his family in after they fled Sudan.

The 26-year-old kept his nerve to put away the Aussie's sixth spot kick against Peru in a play-off qualifier on Monday before keeper Andrew Redmayne saved Alex Valera's kick to clinch a 5-4 shoot-out victory.

Awer Mabil (right) and his Australia team-mates have booked a place at Qatar 2022 Credit: Getty
Australia keeper Andrew Redmayne's crazy goal-line antics gave him an edge and helped him make the crucial save in their penalty shoot-out against Peru Credit: Getty
Mabil's converted penalty followed by Redmayne's save sparked wild Aussie celebrations Credit: Getty

The win in Qatar secured Australia a fifth-straight World Cup appearance.

And FC Midtjylland winger Mabil, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after his parents fled conflict in Sudan, admits he was thrilled to play a big part in the latest success for the Socceroos.

The star, who is currently on loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa, said: "I knew I was going to score.

"It was the only way to say thank you to Australia on behalf of my family.

"I was born in a hut, a little hut. My hotel room here is definitely bigger than the hut, the room we had as a family in that refugee camp.

"For Australia to take us in and resettle us, it gave me and my siblings and my whole family a chance at life.

"That's what I mean by thanking Australia for that chance of life - that chance of opportunity they allowed my family."

The match against Peru in Al Rayyan ended goalless after extra-time.

Australia's Martin Boyle saw his opening penalty in the shoot-out saved, but Peru's Luis Advincula hit a post with his and - with the other nine all converted - Redmayne's save proved decisive.

It secured Australia a spot in Group D at Qatar 2022, where they will face Denmark, France and Tunisia.

