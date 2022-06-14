ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bronze hoping for home crowd lift for Lionesses as they aim for Women’s Euros glory

By Sandra Brobbey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OP0xc_0gAPWtjh00

LUCY BRONZE reckons playing in front of capacity crowds could give England a “twelfth man” boost in their quest for Euros triumph.

And the Lionesses full-back, 30, says her team-mates are gelling well with Gareth Southgate’s men with both sides training at St George’s Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tm6BN_0gAPWtjh00
Lucy Bronze hopes the Lionesses will thrive on support from the home crowd with the Euros taking place in England Credit: Getty

This month could see Bronze included in an England squad competing at a European Championship for the third time in her career.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman is expected to name the players who have made her final cut for the tournament at 5:00 pm on Wednesday

Her team are set to play their tournament opener on July 6 with tickets for all three of the Lionesses' group stage matches sold out.

The team will face Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford which has a 76,000 capacity before playing Norway at the Amex and Northern Ireland at St Mary’s, with both grounds able to host 30,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I655D_0gAPWtjh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cv3HO_0gAPWtjh00

Bronze, told reporters: “I think the best and biggest players want to play in those games, with the full crowds.

“And I think we’re trying to see it as just a lot of support. It’s our twelfth man, hopefully.

“We saw what a difference it made to the men’s team last year and we’ve actually spoken to a lot of them in the past week about their experiences and what a difference it made, being that home nation – even though they technically weren’t, but they were.

“They made the final, so I think that's something that we kind of want to replicate and use to our advantage."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The past few weeks have seen the Lionesses and their Three Lions counterparts both training at England’s base with the men’s side competing in Nations League matches this month.

And Bronze, who is set for a summer transfer move following her Manchester City departure, says Southgate’s players have been sharing their Euros experiences.

The three-time Women’s Champions League winner added: “Declan (Rice) and Kieran (Trippier) came in to talk to us as a group and speak about experiences.

"But equally, we’ve been in and around St George’s Park with them for the past couple of weeks, so we’ve chatted to a lot of them.

“It’s a nice atmosphere because I feel like both teams have gelled really well, which in the past I don’t think has really happened. They’re just our peers and they see us the same.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyCcp_0gAPWtjh00
Declan Rice has been chatting with England about the Three Lions experiences at the Euros last year Credit: Mark Pain / Premium Sport

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Lucy Bronze
The US Sun

Aston Villa join race for Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister, 16, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Rangers & Celtic

ASTON VILLA are the latest club to keep tabs on Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister. Steven Gerrard's Clarets have joined a growing queue of admirers currently tracking the 16-year-old attacking midfielder. Newcastle United, Rangers and Celtic are already monitoring McAllister, who is the son of former Scotland international Jamie McAllister.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#St George#Manchester City#St Mary#Lionesses#Old Trafford#Amex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
510K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy