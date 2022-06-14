ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Oahu chef wins prestigious James Beard award

KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobynne Maii of Fête on Oahu won the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef,...

www.kitv.com

KITV.com

Best Of Hawaii: Wholesale Unlimited Inc.

From humble beginnings, Wholesale Unlimited has grown to selling over hundreds of sweets and snacks that are known to be local favorites! They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii. President, Marc Honma shared, “Wholesale Unlimited was started by my mother, Betty Honma, in 1965...and she...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii to have world's only Anna Miller's restaurant

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The last remaining Anna Miller’s restaurant may reside in Hawaii, according to a published report. After four decades in existence in Japan, the final Anna Miller’s is closing this summer, according to Japan Today. This week, the Japanese baked goods company Imuraya announced that its...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Wednesday, June 15, 2022, along with your Aloha Thursday Forecast. 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author selling oceanfront home near Diamond Head. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki is selling...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Black Voices Matter | Hawaii recognizes Juneteenth

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This weekend marks the anniversary of Juneteenth which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. President Joe Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday last year. People in Hawaii are recognizing the holiday by making their voices heard in a two-night celebration at Manoa Valley...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Best Of Hawaii: David's Custom Roofing and Painting

David's Custom Roofing and Painting has years of knowledge and experience in this industry, and they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii finalists. President, Davelyn Leong Martin shared, “My dad actually started the business in 1980...so this is our 42nd year of business. Dad was the one running it before...2014 I took over the reins.” They specialize in a variety of roofing and painting options including repairs, interior, exterior, and services for residential and commercial properties. “We're also a general contractor, so you don't have to look anywhere else...we're your one-stop shop. We do the roofing, the painting, the gutters, the carpentry, you need electrical plumbing... Whatever you need, we have a team that can assist.”
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

New HI-CAN digital hub hopes to connect job searchers with job seekers.

HONOLUOU (KITV4) -– Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains under 5% with just over 7,000 residents relying on employment insurance claims. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii recorded some of the highest unemployment rates in the country, and leaders with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) hope a new digital hub will connect job searchers with job seekers.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona shares why he is running for Hawaii governor

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona says he's running for Governor of Hawaii because he believes the state has “lost the Spirt of Aloha.”. Aiona says Hawaii and the US are divided and that people cannot have civil discussions anymore. He says mandates brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic caused people with different beliefs to turn against each other.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Historic LGBTQ+ bills signed into law by Governor Ige

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige signed three bills into law today that protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities in Hawaii. The historic bill signing event took place at Bishop Museum. Several representatives of Hawaii's LGBTQ community were on hand for the bill signing ceremony today. Two of the bills address insurance coverage for gender affirming treatments and jury participation for the LGBTQ community. The third measure establishes the Hawaii LGBTQ+ Commission.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Rep. Matthew LoPresti arrested on suspicion of DUI Thursday night

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii House Rep. Matthew LoPresti was arrested Thursday night after being pulled over in Ewa under the suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrest log, LoPresti, 48, was pulled over and arrested around 11:45 p.m. near Fort Weaver Road and Geiger Road in Ewa. He bonded out after posting $500 bail.
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

SHOPO leaders to be placed on restrictive duty following extortion claims

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two high-ranking officials with the Hawaii police officers union will be placed on restrictive duty in connection with an extortion investigation from an incident in January 2022, Honolulu Police officials confirm. State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) Union President Robert Cavaco and Vice President Stephen...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

DLNR announces $4.5M now open to grant applicants for forest restoration and climate resiliency projects

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii residents and organizations are encouraged to apply for federal grants focused on climate resiliency, reforestation, and watershed restoration, in addressing the impacts of climate change, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced Wednesday. A $4.5-million in grant funding is available through the Regional Conservation...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Maui police officers fear 'public safety crisis' may be near amid staff shortage, potential mass exodus

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to working conditions that are reportedly driving officers out of the force, Maui police fear a public safety crisis could be near. On Tuesday, the Hawaii police union released results from an independent survey, which indicate more than a third of officers at the Maui Police Department plan to quit within the next two years.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

