Oahu chef wins prestigious James Beard award

David's Custom Roofing and Painting has years of knowledge and experience in this industry, and they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii finalists. President, Davelyn Leong Martin shared, “My dad actually started the business in 1980...so this is our 42nd year of business. Dad was the one running it before...2014 I took over the reins.” They specialize in a variety of roofing and painting options including repairs, interior, exterior, and services for residential and commercial properties. “We're also a general contractor, so you don't have to look anywhere else...we're your one-stop shop. We do the roofing, the painting, the gutters, the carpentry, you need electrical plumbing... Whatever you need, we have a team that can assist.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO