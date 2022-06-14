HELICOPTERS CALLED IN FOR I-80 CRASH

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was killed after crashing his Honda Goldwing motorcycle on La Jose Road in Ferguson Township. The crash happened on June 8, just before 5:30 p.m. on La Jose Road, SR 3016, 1.5 miles south of Cherry Corner Road. 64-year-old Edward Kephart was traveling on a Goldwing when […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash in Summit Township Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash on Route 422 westbound near the Mitchell Hill Road exit shortly after 4:30 p.m. Crews from Lick Hill...
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three people were transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands Brookville following a Work Zone crash in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Dubois-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 3 around 8:32 p.m. near mile marker 82 on Interstate 80.
Franklin-based State Police responded to two minor crashes, recently, in Venango County. Minor Intersection Collision in Cornplanter Twp. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:22 p.m. on June 1 in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. A 2016 Nissan Murano was stopped at a stop sign on Oak Road waiting to...
GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver came out unscathed following a one-vehicle crash late last week in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the one-vehicle crash on June 9 around 12:55 p.m. Police said a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by 37-year-old Angela L. Troup,...
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 861 on Monday afternoon. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the crash scene around 3:00 p.m. Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com 83-year-old Bradley Buzard, of Rimersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported in a car versus tractor crash that occurred over the weekend in Cranberry Township, Venango County. On June 12 around 7:11 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to Horsecreek Road for a report of a crash involving a car and a farm tractor.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A car accident sent two people to Corry Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight on June 13. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the accident on Route 6 in Columbus Township (Warren County). Troopers found a single vehicle on its passenger side. The operator of the vehicle and a passenger were transported to the […]
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after guns and money were reported stolen from a camp in Ridgway. The burglary happened sometime between April 16 and June 10 at along the 1600 block of Montmorenci Road. Unknown actor(s) entered the camp and fled with three guns and $200 in coins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Emergency officials say part of Intestate 80 was closed Monday afternoon for a crash involving a tractor trailer. Officials say the crash happened in the westbound lanes around 5:44 p.m. and multiple injuries were reported. They say the crash involved a tractor trailer rolling...
A bicyclist in East Vandergrift was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, a Westmoreland County emergency supervisor said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Chamber Street, the public safety supervisor said. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Vandergrift police could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
CREEKSIDE, Pa. — State police said a burglar stole more than $300 worth of popcorn meant for a fundraiser at a Christian school in Indiana County. The incident happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. on June 13 and 7:15 a.m. on June 14 at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy on Hudson Road in Washington Township.
Brookville Borough Police are asking the public for information as they investigate the vandalism of the “Birdman” statue along the Redbank Valley Rails to Trails. As WJAC News reports, authorities note that the person(s) responsible also stole one of the red, wooden birds off of the statue. Anyone...
A Punxsutawney man who was reported missing after last being seen in northern Indiana County Friday evening was found safe, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. 32-year-old Alexander Dale Winebark was reported safe around 11:03 yesterday morning. Troopers say Winebark was located by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office in Monterey, Virginia.
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorist found a toddler wandering alone on a Ridgway road, and now the guardian is facing child endangerment charges, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called just before 9 a.m. June 14 by a motorist who stopped to help a child that was on Long Level Road in […]
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 51-year-old woman is behind bars after she intentionally hit a Franklin area man’s motorcycle with her SUV and then attempted to run over it. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against Jeannie Summers, 51, of Slippery Rock:. Simple Assault,...
He was charged happened less than a week after he was released from the Centre County Correctional Facility after serving about three months in jail for causing a deadly 2020 crash in downtown Bellefonte.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash was reported on I-80 Monday that involves multiple vehicles. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-80 between Falls Creek and Brookville and 1.5 miles east of a rest area, according to 511PA. This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as […]
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was rushed to the hospital in Johnstown after having to be pulled from a crash Sunday evening. Cambria County dispatchers say the crash took place at around 6 p.m. on June 12 near the intersection of Menoher Boulevard and Drexel Avenue. We’re told that one person was taken to […]
