Punxsutawney, PA

UPDATE: MISSING PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN FOUND SAFE

By Hometown5
 2 days ago

A Punxsutawney man who was reported missing after last being seen...

WTAJ

Serious Jefferson County ATV crash with child leads to charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Motorcyclist killed in rollover crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was killed after crashing his Honda Goldwing motorcycle on La Jose Road in Ferguson Township. The crash happened on June 8, just before 5:30 p.m. on La Jose Road, SR 3016, 1.5 miles south of Cherry Corner Road. 64-year-old Edward Kephart was traveling on a Goldwing when […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged after toddler found wandering on Elk County road

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorist found a toddler wandering alone on a Ridgway road, and now the guardian is facing child endangerment charges, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called just before 9 a.m. June 14 by a motorist who stopped to help a child that was on Long Level Road in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Skateboarder flown to hospital after State College crash

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A skateboarder was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in State College, according to Ferguson Township Police. At 6:17 a.m. police received a report of an accident between a car and a 41-year old State College man on a skateboard. After arriving, police determined that a 2015 Subaru […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Punxsutawney, PA
Punxsutawney, PA
‘BIRDMAN’ STATUE VANDALIZED ALONG REDBANK VALLEY RAILS TO TRAILS

Brookville Borough Police are asking the public for information as they investigate the vandalism of the “Birdman” statue along the Redbank Valley Rails to Trails. As WJAC News reports, authorities note that the person(s) responsible also stole one of the red, wooden birds off of the statue. Anyone...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Delivery driver led police to large marijuana stash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concerned DoorDash driver sparked an investigation into a couple once police discovered there was a large supply of marijuana with a 2-year-old living in the home. On May 24, a DoorDash driver told Upper Yoder Township police that they went to deliver food to a home in the Camoset […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Mustang stolen from dealership in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft from Stocker Chevrolet. During the night of June 9, a 2014 Ford Mustang GT was stolen from the business, according to police. The Mustang is equipped with a very distinguishable exhaust system, turbocharged engine, and other aftermarket parts. State College […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Clarion County Man Killed in State Route 861 Crash

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 861 on Monday afternoon. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the crash scene around 3:00 p.m. Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com 83-year-old Bradley Buzard, of Rimersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Searching for Missing Clarion County Man

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a Sligo man who went missing shortly after midnight on Saturday. State Police in Clarion were notified that 73-year-old Frank Black was missing from his residence located on Canoe Ripple Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, and has not been seen since around 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, June 12.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
HELICOPTERS CALLED IN FOR I-80 CRASH

Three medical choppers were call to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on I-80 west last evening in Jefferson County. WJAC News reports a tractor trailer rolling over close to mile marker 89.9 was involved in the crash around quarter til 6 pm. Several people were injured and part of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
JEFFERSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE HOLDS ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL

Last Friday at the Jefferson County Courthouse there was a training drill to prepare for a scenario involving an active shooter in the building. According to the Punxsutawney Spirit, following months of training, a full-scale exercise was facilitated by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services. The published report says, the sheriff’s office and probation officers were first on the scene, followed by the Brookville Borough PD, while Jefferson County EMS and the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company were summoned to the scene, adding that every agency did its job and worked very well together.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

