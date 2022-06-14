UPDATE: MISSING PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN FOUND SAFE

Last Friday at the Jefferson County Courthouse there was a training drill to prepare for a scenario involving an active shooter in the building. According to the Punxsutawney Spirit, following months of training, a full-scale exercise was facilitated by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services. The published report says, the sheriff’s office and probation officers were first on the scene, followed by the Brookville Borough PD, while Jefferson County EMS and the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company were summoned to the scene, adding that every agency did its job and worked very well together.

