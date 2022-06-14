ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES NEW MEMBER

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 2 days ago

The Punxsutawney Borough Council has a new member. Today’s edition of...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

cranberryeagle.com

Adams board discusses Route 228 construction plans

ADAMS TWP — Widening work on the section of Route 228 between Quality Gardens and the Adams Area Fire District building is projected to take about four years, board members explained at a township meeting Monday night. The $50 million dollar project will bring Route 228 up to four...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

New Downtown Franklin Mural to be Unveiled During Ceremony

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The community is invited to attend the unveiling ceremony for the new mural installed on the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre. The mural was created by students at the Franklin High School and panels were painted by community members and elementary classes. The mural was installed...
FRANKLIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Man Named Co-Winner of $50,000 ‘Big Idea’ Innovation Competition

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Jeffrey Billett of Punxsutawney and Esperanzo Wilcox of Clarion were named co-winners of the PA Wilds’ Big Idea innovation competition. In partnership with the PA WILDS Center for Entrepreneurship, and with funding support provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ recent innovation competition targeted the counties of Centre, Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson located in the PA WILDS. Ben Franklin has been offering Pennsylvania entrepreneurs and small manufacturers the opportunity to compete in these risk-free BIG IDEA contests for nearly 20 years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College mayor, state leaders oppose Oz, back Fetterman

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local and state Democratic leaders held a press conference in State College Wednesday to voice their concerns and opposition to Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. State College Mayor Ezra Nanes spoke at the conference and was joined by Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe and state House candidates Robert […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Dr. Oz visits Johnstown as he moves to general election in U.S. Senate race

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Dr. Mehmet Oz made his first campaign appearance in our area since narrowly winning the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Oz is making the shift toward November after narrowly winning the primary after a recount, as he toured Market Basket and met with the Republican faithful at the Cambria County Republican Headquarters.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Traffic restrictions changed near Oakmont Bakery

Oakmont officials have temporarily changed traffic restrictions at the Third Street and Hulton Road intersection by the Oakmont Bakery and Speedway. Restrictions the past few years were right turn only from 7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Sundays had no restrictions.
OAKMONT, PA
WTRF

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

New variety store opens its doors in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community. I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Owner Paul Reighard runs the store […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County Jail on lockdown due to multiple call-offs

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Jail was placed on lockdown Thursday after they say they had an unusual amount of employees call-off. The prison issued a statement regarding the current situation: “The prison experienced an abnormal number of simultaneous call-offs on the daylight shift and efforts to contact other corrections officers to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Former Huntingdon band teacher receives liver donation from student

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Mark Morningstar will be receiving the gift of a lifetime from a former student for his birthday this year, a liver. Morningstar learned earlier this month that Shawn Campopinao, a former member of the Huntingdon Area High School Marching Cats and student of Morningstar, was a match for a live-liver […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE HOLDS ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL

Last Friday at the Jefferson County Courthouse there was a training drill to prepare for a scenario involving an active shooter in the building. According to the Punxsutawney Spirit, following months of training, a full-scale exercise was facilitated by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services. The published report says, the sheriff’s office and probation officers were first on the scene, followed by the Brookville Borough PD, while Jefferson County EMS and the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company were summoned to the scene, adding that every agency did its job and worked very well together.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Destiny

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Destiny. Destiny is a female mixed-breed puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Destiny is friendly, playful, and funny. She was born at the shelter on February 2, 2022. Her mother is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Person struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, was closed early Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened a little after 12:15 a.m. on Route 66 near Northgate Drive. The condition of the person struck has not been...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Motorcyclist killed in rollover crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was killed after crashing his Honda Goldwing motorcycle on La Jose Road in Ferguson Township. The crash happened on June 8, just before 5:30 p.m. on La Jose Road, SR 3016, 1.5 miles south of Cherry Corner Road. 64-year-old Edward Kephart was traveling on a Goldwing when […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

