Best Amazon Fire Tablet deals 2022

Amazon has its fingers in many product pies. Its Echo speaker range just keeps growing and growing, while its Fire TV devices are a reliable, affordable way to add smart skills to your TV. Its Fire Tablets are similarly reasonably priced, and come in a range of sizes, with models even aimed at kids.

Here we'll run you through the range, explain what each model offers, and show you the best Amazon Fire Tablet deals around right now.

Check out the cheapest Amazon Echo smart speaker deals

Or browse all the latest Amazon deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)

(Image credit: Amazon)

A 10.1in HD screen shows off films and TV shows admirably, while also providing enough space for on-screen controls while gaming. The Fire HD 10 comes with 32GB of storage as standard, or you can opt for the 64GB model – both are expandable by up to 512GB using a microSD card. Inside, 2GB of RAM and a 2GHz octa-core processor should keep things moving, while a full charge will give you 12 hours of use. Enough to keep you entertained all day long.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

(Image credit: Future)

Or maybe you'd prefer an 8in tablet? That makes the tablet considerably smaller and easier to stow in a bag. Like the 10in model, the Fire HD 8 comes in 32GB or 64GB versions, both of which are expandable using a memory card. And it comes with or without special offers – which means you can pay less, but will have to put up with ads on the lock screen.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon's smaller tablet doesn't have an HD screen, but its 7in size does make it even more portable than the others. It's also a fair bit cheaper. The storage takes a step down too – with 16GB or 32GB options – though again, you can slot in a memory card up to 512GB for all your films, games, shows and photos. The Amazon Fire 7 has less power than the bigger tablets, but that's a small compromise to make for this kind of saving.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sure, you could let your kids loose with your tablet. But have you seen what they do to their toys? Why not get them their own device instead? The smaller of Amazon's two Kids Edition tablets features an 8in screen, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life, which should see them through all but the most punishing of car journeys. It's guaranteed to silence any cries of 'Are we there yet?' Worth the asking price alone.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

(Image credit: Amazon)

The 10in model gets a screen bump to 1080p HD, along with the same battery life, same storage, and same kid-proof bumper to keep it safe from drops and spills. Don't believe it? It comes with a two-year guarantee, so if the kids do manage to break it, you can swap it for a new model. Just don't tell them that – they'll see it as a challenge.

MORE:

Here are the best tablets money can buy

Browse the best Amazon Echo deals

Or treat your lounge to a stunning OLED TV