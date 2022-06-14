2nd inmate captured after escape from SW Missouri jail

(O’Fallon, MO) -- With the support of U-S Senator Roy Blunt, a bipartisan agreement has been reached on Capitol Hill regarding some gun safety measures, but it’s drawing the ire of many STATE Republican lawmakers back in Missouri. House Speaker Tony Lovasco, along with 48 other state lawmakers, are demanding that Senator Blunt “immediately and publicly withdraw support” for Red Flag laws designed to keep firearms out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. Lovasco says a vote for the bill “will directly enable the spread of confiscation laws throughout the country, and further normalize support for the eventual disarmament of this nation.” The letter was sent Wednesday.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO