Barry County, MO

2nd inmate captured after escape from SW Missouri jail

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
BARRY COUNTY —A second inmate who escaped from a Southwest Missouri County jail June 3, is in custody, according to the Barry County Sheriff's office. Matthew Crawford, 29, who made a dramatic change...

westkentuckystar.com

Four Missouri men arrested on Ballard meth charges

Four Missouri men were arrested on drug charges in Ballard County after a complaint about a reckless driver. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 286 early Wednesday morning for an alleged traffic violation. The driver, Timothy Wheatley, was reportedly found to be driving on a suspended license. Deputies said K9...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Man Drowns at Grand Falls

A Carterville man drowned Tuesday at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek, (southwest of Joplin) according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville attempted to go over Grand Falls using a pool toy, struck a rock and drowned at 4:53 p.m.. Luke was pronounced dead at the...
CARTERVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Texas man arrested in Stone County sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Texas man has been sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms. Tanner Houghton, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Tuesday, June 14, to 25 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. On October 14, 2021, Houghton pleaded guilty […]
KYTV

Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may be seeing more motorcycles on the road this year. The Motorcycle Industry Council reports sales are up. And, Triple-A says gas prices are a factor. So, it’s not surprising that we have a question about motorcycles in this Fact Finders. The viewer wants to know, Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Who gets to drive the Springfield Police Department corvette?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been indicted for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site and causing more than $300,000 worth of damage, per a professional archeologist’s estimate. Johnny Lee Brown, a 70-year-old man from Clinton, was charged on April 26 with conspiracy. He also...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: 2 of 3 escaped inmates arrested, Pickup catches fire at Harps gas station, and cooling stations open in Joplin

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities on Monday arrested a second inmate who escaped from the Barry County, Missouri jail earlier this month. The Barry County Sheriff’s office says Matthew Crawford was arrested in Springfield. Crawford is the second of three escaped inmates to be caught. Christopher Blevins was arrested last week near Casper, Wyoming. Authorities are still searching for Lance Stephens. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest developments here.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

2 dead in a murder-suicide incident in rural Missouri

UPDATE: The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirmed to ozarksfirst.com that this was a murder-suicide. Police found multiple documents, such as life insurance, laid out for them at the scene of the crime. AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says they are working on a “critical incident” that has left 2 people dead on Oak Drive […]
AURORA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(O’Fallon, MO) -- With the support of U-S Senator Roy Blunt, a bipartisan agreement has been reached on Capitol Hill regarding some gun safety measures, but it’s drawing the ire of many STATE Republican lawmakers back in Missouri. House Speaker Tony Lovasco, along with 48 other state lawmakers, are demanding that Senator Blunt “immediately and publicly withdraw support” for Red Flag laws designed to keep firearms out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. Lovasco says a vote for the bill “will directly enable the spread of confiscation laws throughout the country, and further normalize support for the eventual disarmament of this nation.” The letter was sent Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two men arrested after chase that runs through Montgomery County

Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Rappers from Missouri among 14 indicted on fentanyl conspiracy, witness tampering and weapons charges

St. Louis rappers and others are among 14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, 25, of St. Louis County, and five others were originally indicted in April. Seven other defendants were added in a superseding indictment on Wednesday, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

2 Missouri men among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO (KMOV) -- Mitchell Wagner and Garret Garland of Missouri were arrested near an Idaho Pride Parade with a white supremacist group carrying riot gear. The two were among 31 people with the group Patriot Front who have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief Lee White said in a news conference the group “came to riot downtown”, according to an Associated Press report. The 31 members of the group were found packed in the back of a U-Haul and then arrested. The 31 members came from 12 different states.
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
