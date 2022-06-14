Nick Parisi recaps Rutgers football camp: ‘It was my best overall performance’

Nick Parisi has a busy summer lined up, the Long Island prospect already making an impression on the camp circuit.

A linebacker at Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.), he had 26 tackles for a team that went 10-0 last season. Last week, Holy Trinity wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite committed to the Rutgers football program.

Parisi, who just turned 16-years old in May, seems to have taken a step forward in his development since the fall. At the Rutgers football camp last week, he said his name was being called out by the coaching staff.

“The Rutgers camp was great,” Parisi told RutgersWire. “I was pretty pumped up for it. I feel it was my best overall performance.”

Being noticed by the Rutgers staff doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident.for the linebacker.

“Temple must have also known who I was as well,” Parisi said. “I heard one of their coaches say, ‘Do we have eyes on Parisi!’…that was really cool to hear.”

Check out what Nick Parisi had to say about his performance at the Rutgers football camp as well as his interactions with Scarlet Knights linebacker coach Corey Hetherman, assistant coach Scott Vallone and his recent trip to Syracuse where he spent time with coach Khalil Ahmad (director of high school relations).

Nick Parisi on his performance at the Rutgers football camp a week ago

"I was so surprised with how many coaches remembered me and how coach Hetherman knew me by name. I never formally met coach Hetherman, so that took me by surprise. He is very intense and knew how to get the best out of me. I would love to play for him someday. He is a great teacher of football and the position of linebacker."

Nick Parisi on where things stand after the Rutgers football camp

"Rutgers has a great relationship with Holy Trinity and they gave me positive feedback on what I need to work on to earn a scholarship. "I'm confident my tape will be much more dynamic this upcoming season than last season. And I'm always working on my speed as well."

Nick Parisi on the reaction of the Rutgers football coaching staff on his performance

"I've added close to 30 pounds since last season and I have gotten much faster. Rutgers noticed the size I put on during the offseason. Coach Vallone commented on how noticeably thicker I was in June than even April."

Nick Parisi on how his recruitment is going

"My recruitment is going well. I am visiting a very wide array of schools this summer; that was the plan all along. Next season, I will narrow down my camps to where my game evolves."

Nick Parisi on where he will visit and camp this summer

"This camp season, I am visiting, three Power Five schools: Rutgers, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse. Four division one schools; Temple, Liberty, Old Dominion, and UConn...three Ivy League schools: Yale, UPenn, and Princeton and three FCS schools Fordham, Villanova, and Monmouth."

Nick Parisi on his recent offer and what programs might be offering soon

"Right now, I have my Western Illinois offer; I would also like to get out to see the campus and visit the coaching staff. "I might have a couple more offers coming this season or after Sept 1 of this year. Nothing definite, but I am hearing some buzz from a few schools."

Nick Parisi on the programs he is hearing from regularly

"Syracuse wanted me up for a personal visit; I went up there this past Friday, (June 10) and met with coach Ahmed. I met the staff, toured the facilities and took my measurements. I'm a little under 6-foot-1 and my weight ranges from 221 to 226 [pounds]. "The linebacker coach wants me to work out on June 22 at Wagner.[a camp] So I plan on attending and working out for them. I also took camp visits to Pittsburgh and Liberty this past weekend. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to participate at those camps."

Nick Parisi on his camp performances and his recent 40-time

"At the UConn camp on May 29, after my first 40-yard dash, (4.76) I re-injured my right hip flexor. I probably injured it coming out of my stance during the 40. "The initial thrust, which is something I've been working on....I think it happened then. So at Rutgers (June 4) and Temple (June 5)....I didn't run a great 40 and it started to hurt again. I expect to get some treatment and rest before the June 22 workout for Syracuse."

