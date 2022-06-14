ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder Harold Hamm Offers To Take Continental Private At $25-billion Value

By Arunima Kumar, David French
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinental Resources Inc said on Tuesday it received an all-cash offer from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm's family trust, a deal which could take the U.S. shale producer private at a valuation of $25.41 billion. If both sides reach an agreement, it would result in the most significant deal in the...

