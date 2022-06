Have you heard of the USS Zumwalt? The U.S. Navy calls it "the largest and most technologically advanced surface combatant in the world." It was named after Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, the 19th chief of naval operations and the youngest in U.S. history, and its construction began in October 2008. Its launch happened five years later in October 29 of 2013 and it was put into commission by the U.S. Navy in October 2016.

