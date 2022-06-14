ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Will Steelers WR Diontae Johnson get a new contract before the season?

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several key starters entering the final year of their contracts this offseason. One of those is wide receiver Diontae Johnson. It’s no secret that Johnson, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, does not want to play this season on the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson is set to make just over $3 million in 2022.

This offseason has been a fascinating one for wide receivers. Several of the best in the league have been traded and gotten new contracts, and you can bet Johnson has kept a close eye on those numbers. But there are two things working against Johnson.

First up, Johnson has one big season under his belt. Johnson finished the 2021 season with 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns — all of which led the team. But one big season doesn’t net you a huge contract. Especially not with the Steelers. JuJu Smith-Schuster had an even better season in 2018 in terms of catches and yards, and the team never even considered extending his contract.

Additionally, the Steelers added two playmaking wide receivers in the 2022 draft. The team could easily wait to see what they have in Calvin Austin and George Pickens before committing long-term to Johnson, especially with a new quarterback.

Cast your vote and tell us whether you think the Steelers will give Johnson a new contract this offseason or if he will hit free agency.

