Zasa's Pizza & Metropolis Cheese Steaks Move In To Mother Road Market

By Meredith McCown
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
If you're craving pizza and wings or a Philly cheese steak, there are some new options at Mother Road Market.

Two Andolini's restaurant concepts, Zasa's Pizza and Wings and Metropolis Cheesesteaks, are open.

It’s the second location for Zasa's Pizza and Wings and next to it, you can find Metropolis, now only selling Philly cheesesteaks.

New signs are up at Mother Road Market for the new spots to eat. The main Zasa's location is on 101st and Memorial.

"We've been dreaming about the second location since the first location opened, so it's exciting that it's here,” said Zasa’s owner, Tara Hattan.

There are fewer items on this menu, but Hattan said you can find all the basics like garlic knots, wings, pizza rolls and pickle pizza.

Cheese curds are also on the list, and she hopes to add desserts soon.

The restaurant also debuted a new pizza called 'Grandma-style.' Hattan said this is unique to find in Oklahoma.

"It's a super good old-style kind of traditional pan pizza,” Hattan said.

Hattan said it's a thin-crust Sicilian-style cheese pizza with sauce on top.

The World Pizza Champion took home the gold at the International Pizza Expo in March and said she's excited to bring her pizza to Midtown.

"Opening a restaurant is always just crazy and fun and madness all at the same time. So it's kind of refreshing to do it again and do it shortly after Vegas and everything else, so it's going to be good,” Hattan said.

Another Andolini's concept, Metropolis Cheesesteaks, is making its focus on a specialty.

You can build your own cheese steak by picking out the meat, cheese, and toppings, along with a few sides.

Mother Road Market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

