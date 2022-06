Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gary Sanchez is starting at catcher over Jeffers while Byron Buxton takes over as the designated hitter. Gilberto Celestino is in center field and hitting eighth. Trevor Larnach is back in the lineup to play left field and bat ninth.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO