You Won’t Believe Items Found Inside Wanted WI Fugitive’s Hideout

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 39-year-old Florida man accused of kidnapping a man in Abbotsford this month, court records show. Police say the alleged victim in early 2021 came to the U.S. with the assistance of migrant smugglers. Once he was across the border he was taken to Kissimmee, Fla. and put to work in order to pay off a large debt he owed to the alleged smugglers for transporting him across the border, according to court records. Witnesses told police the alleged victim, who is not named in the criminal complaint, worked in construction with most of his wages withheld by the smugglers, forcing him to skip meals due to lack of income. In December, the man became desperate for help and managed to contact a family member in Wisconsin who drove to Florida and picked him up a few blocks from the man’s work site. Then, they drove back to the Abbotsford area.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO