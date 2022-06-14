ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

You Won’t Believe Items Found Inside Wanted WI Fugitive’s Hideout

By Double T
 3 days ago
After seeing this secret hidden bunker built by a wanted Wisconsin fugitive, he's either an evil genius, completely insane, or a little bit of both. Crazy But Smart Wisconsin Fugitive Finally Captured In Hidden Bunker. First of all to be completely transparent, this wanted criminal is a very awful...

WausauPilot

Alleged human smuggler accused of kidnapping man in Marathon County

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 39-year-old Florida man accused of kidnapping a man in Abbotsford this month, court records show. Police say the alleged victim in early 2021 came to the U.S. with the assistance of migrant smugglers. Once he was across the border he was taken to Kissimmee, Fla. and put to work in order to pay off a large debt he owed to the alleged smugglers for transporting him across the border, according to court records. Witnesses told police the alleged victim, who is not named in the criminal complaint, worked in construction with most of his wages withheld by the smugglers, forcing him to skip meals due to lack of income. In December, the man became desperate for help and managed to contact a family member in Wisconsin who drove to Florida and picked him up a few blocks from the man’s work site. Then, they drove back to the Abbotsford area.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified. Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
Illinois Girl Scout Cookie Stealer…Gets PRISON Time. That’s How it Crumbles

This guy wanted some Girl Scout Cookies in a bad way...I mean, I don't blame you. They are pretty yummy. But "stealing" them wasn't a great idea. SG. Terrell Lillybridge is a trouble maker. Waving guns, stealing stuff, in and out of jail...During one of his arrests, cops found a loaded Tech 9mm semiautomatic assault gun inside a car he was driving. See, trouble...even before the cookie theft.
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pointing loaded gun at person trying to break up disturbance at McFarland bar

MCFARLAND, Wis. — A 28-year-old Middleton man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said he pointed a loaded handgun at a man who was trying to break up a disturbance at a McFarland bar. McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin said in a news release that officers were called to Byrne’s McFarland Tavern in the 5900 block of Exchange Street...
MCFARLAND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers in southeastern Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling was a flatbed trailer on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove when it crossed the center line and hit a semi pulling a dry bulk tanker. Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. Authorities say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time. Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, tells the Racine Journal Times she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m.
UNION GROVE, WI
What Is This Strange Blob Living Inside An Abandoned Wisconsin House?

You've seen a lot of abandoned places on YouTube, but I guarantee you've never seen one quite like this. I was watching abandoned building videos, like I usually do before bed, and came across this one in Wisconsin that looks totally normal on the outside and inside, except for one small little blemish on one of the walls. Well... I wouldn't say small. You've seen graffiti, gum all over the walls, and bizarre art still in perfect condition inside the abandoned homes, but a giant blobby substance? Nah, something isn't right.
WISCONSIN STATE
Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests. In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit...
WISCONSIN STATE
Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for about 15 miles.
TOMAH, WI
Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder to drivers after scary-looking crash

(WFRV) – Following a crash between a vehicle and a semi, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that only certain vehicles can use crossovers. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook regarding an incident involving a crash with a semi-truck. Officials want drivers to know that only emergency and highway maintenance vehicles can use crossovers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rockford, IL
