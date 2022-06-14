Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

A child was Tuesday injured in a crash in Waterville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV collided on Highway 60 at about 2:45 p.m. Fallis Liibaan Idiga, 36, of Lakeville, was driving the SUV, which had been westbound on Highway 60 at the time of the crash. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the SUV was transporting to a Faribault hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Idiga wasn’t injured.

LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO