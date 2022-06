Buttonwillow Raceway was the site of the Cal Club's Regionals this past weekend, with over 300 racers on the track competing for in the Regional Championships. There were six different classes in events, with drivers vying for places in the rankings in the season series that will culminate in the National Championships held in Virginia this year. The Nationals rotate sites, with the event last year held in Las Vegas.

BUTTONWILLOW, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO