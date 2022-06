NEW BERLIN — Some local parents have reached out to the New Berlin Public Library with concerns after the group No Left Turn in Education announced it will sponsor a talk series event in the building featuring Frank McCormick and Scarlett Johnson regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). The event is called: “Poisoned: The insidious ideologies in your schools” and is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. June 30.

NEW BERLIN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO