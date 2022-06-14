ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Rory McIlroy has the chance to become an absolute legend at the U.S. Open

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRGKm_0gAOSzAq00

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Rory McIlroy has already done a lot in his incredible career. He’s won four major championships, he has 21 wins on the PGA Tour (which is one more than Greg Norman), and has had many huge moments in a bunch of Ryder Cups.

But this week he has the chance to do something special – he has the opportunity to become an absolute legend.

The world of men’s professional golf is a bit of a mess right now, with a bunch of mostly mediocre guys leaving the PGA Tour for the easy, and very dirty, money supplied by the Saudis on the empty LIV Golf exhibition tour.

McIlroy has long been against that tour and has stood up for the PGA Tour and for having the best players in the world all battling it out in the same place where the funds don’t come from a group of folks who executed 81 people just last March.

Follow the Twilight 9 Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Rory made a big statement a few days ago by winning the Canadian Open and then taking a tremendous shot at Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV, just moments after his winning putt landed in the bottom of the hole.

Now McIlroy gets to take on all of the best players in the world at the U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Ma. A win here would be another massive shot at those who are taking off to pocket filthy money from killers and it would give the 33-year-old star even more of a platform to denounce those losers and stand up for what’s right.

Can you imagine the scene on 18 on Sunday if McIlroy is thrusting his arms into the air while celebrating his first major championship victory since 2014? It would be not only incredible for him, but gigantic for a game that is in serious trouble right now thanks to all that dirty money being thrown around.

McIlroy knows what’s at stake this week and you have to believe he wants this one more than any of the other majors that he’s played in since he won the PGA Championship back in 2014. He knows who powerful a victory in Brookline would be. And he knows he has a lot of people pulling even harder for him this week.

A win on Sunday would make him a legend for all the right reasons.

Quick hits: Jordan Poole’s terrible flop… Wiggins’ monster night had fans in awe… Steph Curry wears shirt to support his wife… And more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMHcO_0gAOSzAq00

– The Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last night and everyone ripped ref Tony Brothers for this awful call on an obvious flop by Jordan Poole.

– Andrew Wiggins had a monster night for the Warriors and lots of NBA fans were rightfully in awe of his performance.

– Speaking of the Warriors, Steph Curry wore a shirt after Game 5 defending his wife Ayesha after Celtics fans said she couldn’t cook.

– A sports anchor in Mississippi roasted the Dallas Cowboys during a weather report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans crushed referee Tony Brothers for calling a foul on an obvious Jordan Poole flop

Theoretically, the NBA Finals should have the league’s best referees working the games. The NBA, instead, opted to give Tony Brothers a Game 5 assignment. The controversial official was having a quiet night (by his standards) for much of the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But that all changed in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schupak: Brandel Chamblee isn't pulling punches when it comes to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson or sportswashing

Shortly after Brandel Chamblee noted on Golf Channel’s “Live From the U.S. Open” show that Phil Mickelson had taken “a flamethrower to the very PGA Tour that provided a great stage for you to amass unimaginable wealth,” it became abundantly clear Chamblee had his very own flamethrower in the form of his carefully crafted words. He aimed it at Mickelson and other supporters of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy daggers the Shark, Pat Perez’s wife offers an “iconic” quote, and the worst LIV Golf contract (and excuse) yet

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we long ago backed a rival league to the PGA Tour. Competing on the HGGA Tour for the past two decades meant giving up my dream of playing with the world’s best players, but it was too exciting of an opportunity to pass up. We are ruled by an iron-fisted—and sometimes inflated-handicapped—commissioner, but with just one 72-hole tournament all year, we get to spend more time with our families. And we don’t have to worry about where the (paltry) prize money comes from because, well, it’s from our own pockets. In any event, our big annual event begins in two weeks, but there's a LOT to get to first. Let's do it.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy loses his cool after terrible break at US Open

The US Open is known for being the most challenging event in golf, and Rory McIlroy got an unfriendly reminder of that during the first round on Thursday. McIlroy caught a terrible break with his tee shot on the 5th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The ball ended up in some long fescue just at the end of a bunker. McIlroy tried to pop it on the green, but he ended up advancing it about 20 feet into another bunker. He was not happy.
BROOKLINE, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Rahm on giving back the U.S. Open trophy, feeling sorry for Jay Monahan, concern for the Ryder Cup and why he's all in on the PGA Tour

Jon Rahm didn’t enjoy having to ship the U.S. Open trophy back as his year-long custody of the silver double-handled winner’s prize came to an end. While Rahm noted that he feels less pressure at the majors since capturing the U.S. Open and he desperately wants to defend his title and bring the trophy back home to Scottsdale once again, he spent most of his pre-tournament press conference answering questions about the ongoing conflict between the PGA Tour and the upstart LIV Golf Series.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons why the Rockets traded talented big Christian Wood to the Mavericks

The Houston Rockets just traded their leading scorer, Christian Wood, to the Dallas Mavericks. For some, this transaction might be surprising. Wood, 26, is a versatile player who scores well as a rim runner and on pick and pop possessions. That makes him an ideal pick and roll partner for Luka Doncic in Dallas. One glance at his counting stats and you will see he was the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker on the roster for the Rockets last season, too.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
ESPN

Bryson DeChambeau not planning to play PGA Tour's Travelers Championship amid LIV scrutiny

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Bryson DeChambeau says he doesn't plan to play in the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship next week at TPC River Highlands. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series last week. He briefly addressed his status for the Travelers while on the putting green at The Country Club but did not take further questions.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Canadian Open#Pga Championship#Ryder Cups#Saudis#Liv#The Country Club
The Independent

LIV Golf: PGA players joining rebel tour are ‘fracturing game more than it already is’, claims Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has expressed his disappointment at the players who performed a U-turn to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, as he conceded being the poster boy of the PGA Tour was a “burden” he could do without.McIlroy felt the proposed rebel circuit was “dead in the water” after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed their futures to the PGA Tour in the wake of Phil Mickelson’s explosive comments about the Tour and Saudi Arabia being published in February.In an interview with the author of a recently published biography, Mickelson admitted he was fully aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
NBA
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Will Win a Major this Year

Rory McIlroy defended his Canadian Open this weekend winning by two shots and looking in very impressive form. McIlroy prevailed at St. George’s Golf & Country Club for his 21st PGA Tour victory and the winning prize was $1.5 million not bad for a weekend’s work, but have come down to his golf shoes that he was wearing..
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson had a complete meltdown putting in the first round of the U.S. Open

It’s difficult to imagine anyone handling the past few months worse than Phil Mickelson has … and that includes his performance on the golf course. Mickelson saw his time at the PGA Tour end when he signed a reported $200 million deal with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf — a move he made despite acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s many human rights atrocities. But since the U.S. Open is a USGA event, Mickelson was at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., to try to compete against the world’s best.
BROOKLINE, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy