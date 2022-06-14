ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Two Killed on Highway 101 in SoHum After Vehicle Swerves Into Group of Oncoming Motorcycles

By LoCO Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner...

Nationwide Report

2 people, including a teenager injured after a traffic collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)

2 people, including a teenager injured after a traffic collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people, including at teenager received injuries following a crash Tuesday in Humboldt County. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 4:07 a.m. on Highway 101 at Richardsons Grove [...]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Five Motorcyclists Were Riding Southbound When Two Were Struck by a Toyota 4Runner Yesterday

On June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycles. The 4-Runner collided with two of the motorcycles, a red Triumph Tiger and a blue BWM 1200. The collision caused both operators of the involved motorcycles to be ejected. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner and the operator of the Triumph Tiger motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, The operator of the BMW 1200 motorcycle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for medical care. US-101 was closed in both directions for just under four hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identities of the two deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
EUREKA, CA
Tragic Highway 101 Crash Yesterday Near Myers Flat—Two Humboldt County Motorcyclists Die

MYERS FLAT, CA
CHP Seeking Suspect in Cutten Hit-and-Run Crash That Broke a Lady’s Arm Yesterday Morning

On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, [62-year-old McKinleyville Resident Lisa] Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Walnut Avenue, south of Primrose Street, and was parked at the curb. When Harris began to pull into the traffic lane, the front of the Honda was struck by a passing northbound vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued driving northbound. Due to the crash, Harris suffered a severely broken arm. A passing motorist, who happened to be a nurse, stopped to help and immediately drove Harris to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.
CUTTEN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#California State Parks#Highway 101#Traffic Accident#St Joseph Hospital
Truck Over Embankment Near Willow Creek

According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck went over an embankment on Highway 299 about six miles west of Willow Creek before 10:25 a.m. today. Early reports indicate that there were five people in the vehicle who have all “self-extricated” themselves from the truck. An ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on two juveniles who were in the vehicle. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
‘Unhealthy, Unsafe, Inhumane’: Samoa Boulevard Parking Encampment Cleaned Up; Campers Offered Shelter, Services

The Arcata Police Department recently took part in a collaborative effort to transition people from an encampment on Samoa Boulevard into other forms of housing where food and services would be readily available. The encampment sprung up in a short period of time after it was announced that a Safe Parking Program would launch in the near future at 1680 Samoa Boulevard. As word spread several motorhomes and other vehicles began to park in a shoulder area adjacent to the property.
ARCATA, CA
Stop and Go…HCSO and CHP Pursue Apparently Intoxicated Driver

About 12:27 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 299 near Willow Creek. In the subsequent 15 minutes since then, the female driver has stopped and started, got out of the vehicle at least once, got back into the vehicle, drove at speeds of up to 50 mph and as slow as five mph. The deputy told dispatch he believed that the woman was intoxicated.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Mendocino County man arrested on outstanding warrant following strange incident

A Mendocino County man was recently arrested on an outstanding warrant following a strange incident in late May. On the night of May 26, deputies responded to a business on the 200 block of Branscomb Road in Laytonville, where multiple callers had reported seeing a man with a knife, covered in blood, standing on the roof and asking for help, the Sheriff’s Office said.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Misdeamor warrant leads to pair’s arrest

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-11-2022 at about 10:30 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a male subject in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle while patrolling the 100 block of Kawi Place in Willits, California. The Deputy recognized the...
WILLITS, CA
Crash Closes 101 Near Myers Flat

Caltrans is reporting that U.S. Highway 101 is fully closed near Myers Flat due to a traffic collision. The estimated time for reopening is currently 11 p.m. A detour is available via Avenue of the Giants (also known as State Route 254) for northbound and southbound traffic, the agency reports.
MYERS FLAT, CA
McKinleyville Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 10, 2022, at about 3:38 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA

