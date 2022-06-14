ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Report: Cowboys' Schultz reporting to camp amid progress in extension talks

By Jack Browne
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will report to mandatory minicamp Tuesday, a source told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Schultz's attendance reportedly comes as contract talks with Dallas...

www.thescore.com

