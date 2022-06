Juneteenth is right around the corner! Here is a county-by-county list of events planned this weekend in Central Florida commemorating the end of slavery. A celebration will take place at Riverfront Park located at 401 Riveredge Boulevard in Cocoa on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be performances by Reflections Band and the Emma Jewel Charter Academy step team. Guest speakers include Mr. Stephon Williams and Dr. Tameka Hobbs. More information available here.

