Tight-knit Pittsville turns to each other in grief, shock over Wicomico deputy’s death

The death of Wicomico Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard on Sunday evening in a fatal shooting in Pittsville shook a tight-knit community to the core.

"Quiet" is a word many used to describe the town before the incident that put the spotlight squarely on a small apartment complex amid family shops and residences.

Pastor Shane Moran of Ayres United Methodist Church in Pittsville and Eden United Methodist Church in neighboring Willards, knows all too well the inherent risk first responders face. As the chaplain for the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Company and town of Pittsville, he is tasked with the more existential questions surrounding sudden and tragic events.

PITTSVILLE SHOOTING: 'A super compassionate guy:' Who was Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard?

"In traveling around the town, there is a sense of shock and people are keeping their thoughts to themselves," Moran said. "For residents, the conversation was disbelief that something like this could happen. God is still in charge even though things like this can happen. This reminds us to lock our doors at night and know where our children are."

Even as a spiritual leader, hearing the call over his scanner reminded him to secure doors in his home.

Pittsville community coping

Yet as shocking as the incident was in the town of about 1,600 people, Moran noted the spirit of community shown through with neighbors checking on the safety of one another.

"This community has always been tight, and we also had e-mail blasts coming from our church about the incident and calling people who lived alone. We take care of each other," Moran said.

That includes a prayer service scheduled for at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Ayres United Methodist Church at 7515 Gumboro Road in Pittsville.

WHAT WE KNOW: Here's what we know about the shooting death of Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard

While prayers will be offered for Hilliard and his family, he also sees the need to pray for those who witnessed the violence and suspect in custody.

Earlier in the day, residents of the apartment complex gathered outside, sharing their thoughts about the shooting and hours-long manhunt that followed. By Monday afternoon, a traffic escort was placed at the entrance of the Talbot Apartments complex. The town and law enforcement is working with those in need of grief counseling.

"We know that Glenn is heaven-bound, so the prayers are also for those left behind and for peace," Moran said. "We pray for the decision makers who have to respond to it in a way that events like this end. We will pray for this young man that was the suspect and for others who will blame themselves for this for not incarcerating him earlier."

SHERIFF LEWIS: Wicomico Sheriff blames 'revolving door' of criminal justice system for deputy's death

While little is know about Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, he was the focus of a 2018 missing persons report investigated by the Maryland State Police. A then 17-year-old Davidson was later found safely in Salisbury.

Moran also noted the difficulty in seeing the suspect as a victim.

Continued prayers by Moran and attendees of the vigil will also for "discernment and knowledge that could make this a better world."

"It's hard to understand this in the sense of how a good God could allow this to happen and what we find is that we need to turn to our faith. There is evil out there, but we have to do everything to reverse that and make sense of all this," Moran said.

The man behind the badge

Scott Hamilton, president of Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 111 in Salisbury was among those who knew Hilliard personally for 15 years.

"Glenn was one of the fellow drone operators in the sheriff's office with me, and I enjoyed working hand in hand with him launching our drone program. He was able to help make that program a success. I really enjoyed working with him there," Hamilton said.

He recalled that Hilliard was also a SWAT and CERT team member, and served in many divisions in the sheriff's office throughout his career. Every division he served in regarded him a "great team member and served the citizens very well in every capacity."

"He had a great personality, and we (could) always joke around and have a good time together. I’m going miss to his sense of humor. Overall, he was just a super compassionate guy and would always do anything for anybody that he could," Hamilton said.

During a Monday afternoon press conference that included Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis and Maryland State Police, Gov. Larry Hogan noted that he met with the family of the slain officer.

"I had a chance to meet his wife and his three children, and she wanted to make sure that we passed on to the public that Glenn Hilliard died doing what loved. This is a horrendous tragedy that happens far too often and Glenn won't be forgotten," Hogan said.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Tight-knit Pittsville turns to each other in grief, shock over Wicomico deputy’s death