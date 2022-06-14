ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsville, MD

Tight-knit Pittsville turns to each other in grief, shock over Wicomico deputy’s death

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhPt2_0gANpYVH00

The death of Wicomico Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard on Sunday evening in a fatal shooting in Pittsville shook a tight-knit community to the core.

"Quiet" is a word many used to describe the town before the incident that put the spotlight squarely on a small apartment complex amid family shops and residences.

Pastor Shane Moran of Ayres United Methodist Church in Pittsville and Eden United Methodist Church in neighboring Willards, knows all too well the inherent risk first responders face. As the chaplain for the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Company and town of Pittsville, he is tasked with the more existential questions surrounding sudden and tragic events.

PITTSVILLE SHOOTING: 'A super compassionate guy:' Who was Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard?

"In traveling around the town, there is a sense of shock and people are keeping their thoughts to themselves," Moran said. "For residents, the conversation was disbelief that something like this could happen. God is still in charge even though things like this can happen. This reminds us to lock our doors at night and know where our children are."

Even as a spiritual leader, hearing the call over his scanner reminded him to secure doors in his home.

Pittsville community coping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Zoip_0gANpYVH00

Yet as shocking as the incident was in the town of about 1,600 people, Moran noted the spirit of community shown through with neighbors checking on the safety of one another.

"This community has always been tight, and we also had e-mail blasts coming from our church about the incident and calling people who lived alone. We take care of each other," Moran said.

That includes a prayer service scheduled for at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Ayres United Methodist Church at 7515 Gumboro Road in Pittsville.

WHAT WE KNOW: Here's what we know about the shooting death of Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard

While prayers will be offered for Hilliard and his family, he also sees the need to pray for those who witnessed the violence and suspect in custody.

Earlier in the day, residents of the apartment complex gathered outside, sharing their thoughts about the shooting and hours-long manhunt that followed. By Monday afternoon, a traffic escort was placed at the entrance of the Talbot Apartments complex. The town and law enforcement is working with those in need of grief counseling.

"We know that Glenn is heaven-bound, so the prayers are also for those left behind and for peace," Moran said. "We pray for the decision makers who have to respond to it in a way that events like this end. We will pray for this young man that was the suspect and for others who will blame themselves for this for not incarcerating him earlier."

SHERIFF LEWIS: Wicomico Sheriff blames 'revolving door' of criminal justice system for deputy's death

While little is know about Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, he was the focus of a 2018 missing persons report investigated by the Maryland State Police. A then 17-year-old Davidson was later found safely in Salisbury.

Moran also noted the difficulty in seeing the suspect as a victim.

Continued prayers by Moran and attendees of the vigil will also for "discernment and knowledge that could make this a better world."

"It's hard to understand this in the sense of how a good God could allow this to happen and what we find is that we need to turn to our faith. There is evil out there, but we have to do everything to reverse that and make sense of all this," Moran said.

The man behind the badge

Scott Hamilton, president of Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 111 in Salisbury was among those who knew Hilliard personally for 15 years.

"Glenn was one of the fellow drone operators in the sheriff's office with me, and I enjoyed working hand in hand with him launching our drone program. He was able to help make that program a success. I really enjoyed working with him there," Hamilton said.

He recalled that Hilliard was also a SWAT and CERT team member, and served in many divisions in the sheriff's office throughout his career. Every division he served in regarded him a "great team member and served the citizens very well in every capacity."

"He had a great personality, and we (could) always joke around and have a good time together. I’m going miss to his sense of humor. Overall, he was just a super compassionate guy and would always do anything for anybody that he could," Hamilton said.

During a Monday afternoon press conference that included Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis and Maryland State Police, Gov. Larry Hogan noted that he met with the family of the slain officer.

"I had a chance to meet his wife and his three children, and she wanted to make sure that we passed on to the public that Glenn Hilliard died doing what loved. This is a horrendous tragedy that happens far too often and Glenn won't be forgotten," Hogan said.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Tight-knit Pittsville turns to each other in grief, shock over Wicomico deputy’s death

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dispatch

Lessons To Learn In Deputy’s Death

It’s been almost 55 years since a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty. As it was said numerous times over the last week, 41-year-old Glenn Hilliard’s death was preventable. It’s what it makes it hurt so much. The court system deserves scrutiny as well as those in the community who did not alert police about the whereabouts of Austin Davidson, a wanted felon in four counties.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Police arrest Salisbury man on assault charges

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a Salisbury man in connection to a stabbing that occurred Thursday night. Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Charles Wagner, of Salisbury, MD. Charles was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He is currently being processed at the Berlin Barrack and later will be transported to the Worcester County Jail.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willards, MD
County
Wicomico County, MD
Wicomico County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Ocean City Today

Former Ocean City Police officer shot in line of duty

A Delmar man was arrested and charged this week for the murder of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in Pittsville on Sunday. Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and the use of a firearm to commit a violent crime.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Victim identified in Dunkirk Murder

On Monday, June 13, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim, Tyree Tashawn Richardson, age 20 of Glenn Dale, MD, […]
DUNKIRK, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Investigating Racist Threat Made Online by Parkside High School Student

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a racist and threatening video post made by a student in Wicomico County. The brief video, which caused uproar online before being taken down, shows a young teen boy holding what appears to be a scoped rifle. The teen also makes a remark about shooting black people, though the language he uses is stronger in nature. The Sheriff’s Office says it located the teen, who is a student at Parkside High School, and removed the gun from his possession, which turned out to be a pellet rifle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
WBOC

One Arrested, Another Sought in Dover Carjacking

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with a carjacking that occurred outside of a city convenience store. Police said that shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, two suspects got into a woman's vehicle that was left running in the parking lot of the Royal Farms at 293 S. Saulsbury Road. The victim observed this and ran outside to approach the pair. Police said that at that time, the driver pointed a handgun at the woman and took off in her vehicle.
Daily Voice

Suspect Charged, Victim ID'd In Fatal Dunirk Shooting

Investigators have identified the Prince George's County man who was gunned down in the bedroom of a Calvert County home. Glenn Dale resident Tyree Dashawn Richardson, 20, walked into a home in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk when he was met by Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, of Washington, DC, who was lying in wait, a spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Ocean City man, Princess Anne Police officer injured in crash

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a police officer that happened Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Route 90 at Route 113 in Berlin. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a white Lexus ES sedan driven by 75-year-old Bruce Albany of Ocean City was traveling westbound on Route 90 when he tried to make a U-turn in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police Department patrol vehicle, driven by Chief Robert Wink. We’re told Chief Wink was also traveling eastbound on Route 90 at the time of the incident.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Knit#Missing Person#Grief Counseling#Violent Crime#Wicomico County Sheriff
WBOC

Updated: Three Injured in Boating Millsboro Area Boating Accident

MILLSBORO, Del.- Three people were injured early Thursday evening in a boating accident that happened on the Indian River near the NRG power plant. Delaware Natural Resources Police said the accident – which occurred while a boater was pulling six juveniles on two tubes behind a mid-sized center-console boat with 75-horsepower outboard motor – resulted in serious injuries to one of the juveniles and lesser injuries to two other people.
MILLSBORO, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
firststateupdate.com

Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday, 12-Year-Old Seriously Injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on Friday morning. On June 17, 2022, at approximately 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road east of Elks Lodge Road. For unknown reasons, the Mazda failed to maintain travel in its lane and exited the south edge of the roadway police said Friday afternoon.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Seaford Man Charged With Manslaughter in Deadly January Crash

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police on Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old Seaford man on manslaughter and related charges in connection with a January crash that killed two children. Police said the crash happened Jan. 6 at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Brighton Drive in Seaford. Police said the ensuing investigation...
SEAFORD, DE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
672
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy