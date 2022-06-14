Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Really Proud’ of How She Came Out of Public Justin Bieber Split

Looking back. Selena Gomez revealed one lesson she learned from her public split with Justin Bieber .

The Only Murders in the Building actress , 29, said she did a lot of “soul searching” following her 2018 split from the “Baby” singer, 28. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?” Selena explained while appearing on The Hollywood Reporter ’s “Awards Chatter” podcast on Monday, June 13.

“It just was all of these different things I was feeling,” she continued. “And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney problems. It was actually really hard.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has been open about her lupus diagnosis in the past and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Now that a few years have passed, Selena said she’s a stronger person for going through the split and dealing with her health issues in the public eye. “Being on the other side of it, to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me,” she revealed. “It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect in any way and I’m really proud of how I came out of it.”

After first being linked in 2010, Selena and Justin confirmed their relationship in February 2011. They went on to date on and off until March 2018. Just weeks after they officially called it quits, the “Ghost” singer rekindled his romance with Hailey Baldwin and proposed in July of that year.

The Canada native and model, 25, tied the knot in September and are still together today. Meanwhile, Selena has kept her romantic life out of the public eye in recent years.

Despite not dating Justin for years, Selena has still been tied to him and Hailey . In May 2022, fans accused the “Rare” singer of shading Hailey in a TikTok video.

She came under fire when fans questioned her motives behind sharing her skincare routine to the social media platform just hours after the Arizona native posted a similar video to her own profile.

“Wait…is she tryna make fun of you know who,” one fan wrote, per another screenshot shared to Twitter. “LOL I know who she’s referring to,” another added.

However, Selena denied shading Hailey in the TikTok video’s comments section. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” Selena wrote, shortly before turning off the comments. “Guys, no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” she added, per a screenshot shared by a fan .