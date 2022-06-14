Russell Wilson delivers commencement speech at Dartmouth College

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson gave the commencement speech for Dartmouth College and was awarded an honorary doctorate on Sunday.

Wilson, who graduated from North Carolina State University in 2010, has a good chance of understanding the magnitude of this moment and academia. His father, Harrison Wilson III, was a graduate of Dartmouth, and as noted in his commencement, so were his three uncles.

Wilson also had a grandfather, Harison Wilson Jr., who served as the president of Norfolk State, while his grandmother, Anna Wilson, served as a faculty member for Jackson State University. Perhaps it’s safe to say that he understood the occasion.

Wilson, in his speech, spoke to the graduating class of 2022 about overcoming obstacles, words of wisdom his late father taught him, and that it’s not about the year you are born or die but the dash in between the years.

Recently, Wilson surprised his wife, Ciara, with a bouquet while stating in his Instagram caption: “Stay Squared up my friends.” Previously, former NFL player Channing Crowder noted on his “I Am Athlete” podcast that Wilson was a “square,” so, of course, the caption was a shot at Crowder and anyone who believes that Wilson isn’t up to par as a man.

If being clean-cut, a loving father and husband, an excellent NFL quarterback, and becoming an honorary doctorate is square, Broncos Country has the best square possible to lead this team.