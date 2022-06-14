ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Russell Wilson delivers commencement speech at Dartmouth College

By Brad Washington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXF85_0gANkmWG00

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson gave the commencement speech for Dartmouth College and was awarded an honorary doctorate on Sunday.

Wilson, who graduated from North Carolina State University in 2010, has a good chance of understanding the magnitude of this moment and academia. His father, Harrison Wilson III, was a graduate of Dartmouth, and as noted in his commencement, so were his three uncles.

Wilson also had a grandfather, Harison Wilson Jr., who served as the president of Norfolk State, while his grandmother, Anna Wilson, served as a faculty member for Jackson State University. Perhaps it’s safe to say that he understood the occasion.

Wilson, in his speech, spoke to the graduating class of 2022 about overcoming obstacles, words of wisdom his late father taught him, and that it’s not about the year you are born or die but the dash in between the years.

Recently, Wilson surprised his wife, Ciara, with a bouquet while stating in his Instagram caption: “Stay Squared up my friends.” Previously, former NFL player Channing Crowder noted on his “I Am Athlete” podcast that Wilson was a “square,” so, of course, the caption was a shot at Crowder and anyone who believes that Wilson isn’t up to par as a man.

If being clean-cut, a loving father and husband, an excellent NFL quarterback, and becoming an honorary doctorate is square, Broncos Country has the best square possible to lead this team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Jackson, MS
Sports
Hanover, NH
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Education
Jackson, MS
Education
Hanover, NH
Education
City
Jackson, MS
Hanover, NH
Football
Hanover, NH
Sports
City
Hanover, NH
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Denver, NC
Local
Mississippi Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans' Davis Mills places No. 35 in Chris Simms' QB rankings

The Houston Texans are placing it all in the hands of Davis Mills in 2022. The second-year quarterback has had no competition either from the team’s free agent signings or the team’s draft class. Kyle Allen, Kevin Hogan, and Jeff Driskel are in a support role to provide a stable quarterback room to help Mills process the game along with offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tylclean Luman gets offered by Rutgers football at the FAU Mega Camp

Tyclean Luman is reporting an offer from Rutgers football over the weekend On Saturday, Rutgers was one of several Power Five programs along with Georgia Tech, Iowa, Indiana and Miami to attend the FAU Mega Camp on Saturday. Luman is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher and a class of 2024 prospect at Miami International Academy. The Hurricanes went 2-7 last season. In May, Luman was offered by Louisville and Florida State. This month, he pulled in offers from Auburn and Oklahoma. He also holds offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Temple and South Florida On Saturday, Luman tweeted about the offer from Rutgers. He also said that...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State lands Tyriq Blanding to Class of 2023 haul

Penn State started the weekend with some good news on the recruiting trail. Tyriq Blanding, a Class of 2023 defensive lineman from New York, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday evening. Blanding appeared to be narrowing his search down to Penn State and Michigan. Blanding took an official visit to Penn State’s campus last weekend and was originally scheduled to make an official visit to Michigan next weekend. That official visit to Ann Arbor has now been canceled as Blanding has settled on his decision. Blanding is a three-star recruit from New York who is ranked the No. 1 recruit...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deontae Armstrong becomes the latest offer from Rutgers football

Rutgers football just became the third Power Five offer for Ohio offensive tackle Deontae Armstrong. At 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, the class of 2024 offensive tackle already has the look of a Big Ten lineman. He plays at St. Edward (Lakewood, OH). The Lions went 15-1 last season. In terms of other Power Five offers, Armstrong has been offered by Iowa State and Kentucky. He also has been offered by Cincinnati, who will be joining the Big 12 next season. Armstrong also has offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Toldeo. With good height and length, Armstrong has a solid frame that can add...
LAKEWOOD, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis offers 2024 five-star shooting guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have a new target in the 2024 recruiting class. Five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson became the third player in the class to earn an offer from North Carolina, joining Jarin Stevenson and Cam Scott. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard earned his offer from Davis and the Tar Heels on Friday, and now he has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment. Jackson is drawing interest from several programs like UNC, Kansas, Kentucky, Kansas State, UCLA, UCONN, and Nebraska among others. The Bronx, New York native currently plays at Cardinal Hayes High School and was contacted...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star running back Darrion Dupree gets a Rutgers football offer

Rutgers football has sent out an offer on Saturday to Darrion Dupree, a talented running back out of Illinois. In March, Rivals ranked Dupree a four-star recruit and plays for Chicago Mt. Caramel (Chicago, IL). He holds offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska and Syracuse. He is the No. 95 player in the nation and the second-ranked recruit in Illinois for the class of 2024. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Dupree has a hard running and physical style. He runs well between the tackles and gets to the second level, where he is difficult to take down. He has good, solid speed when he gets in the open field. RelatedRutgers football becomes second offer for Bergen Catholic athlete Quincy Porter On Saturday afternoon, Dupree announced his offer from Rutgers on social media:   After a great conversation, I’m Thankful to receive an Offer from @RFootball ❤️⚪️ @Lornebalfe @Coach_Aurich @Jordanlynch06 @CaravanFootball @Rivals_Clint @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @247recruiting!! pic.twitter.com/r3MNaqSPks — Darrion A. Dupree (@darrion_a) June 18, 2022 In the 2022 recruiting class, Rutgers landed a very strong running back in Samuel Brown, a standout from Philadelphia. Rutgers does not have a commitment at running back in the 2023 recruiting class.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Commencement Speech#College Football#American Football#Jackson State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College basketball analyst says UNC ‘expected’ to land Pete Nance

The UNC basketball program is in the middle of a big recruiting week and that revolves around one of the top transfers that entered the portal this offseason. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance is currently on an official visit to UNC and by all accounts, the forward should end up in North Carolina for next season. Senior college basketball analyst for CBS Sports Matt Norlander gave his take on the Nance situation, saying he’s been told ‘it’s likely/expected’ that Nance will end up a Tar Heel. The best remaining transfer on the board is Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, who is still on his UNC...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball legend Lennie Rosenbluth passes away

The UNC family lost a legend on Saturday morning as former forward Lennie Rosenbluth sadly passed away at age 89, the program announced. Rosenbluth was a vital part to what UNC basketball has become over the years. The Bronx native made the decision to play at North Carolina for Frank McGuire instead of N.C. State and helped lead the program to their first national championship in 1957. He earned the honor of Helms Foundation Player of the Year for that season and was a consensus first-team All-American. After three seasons at North Carolina, Rosenbluth was drafted sixth overall by the Philadelphia Warriors...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2023 receiver Carnell Tate sets decision date

We knew it would be coming soon, and now we have official word from 5-star 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate on when he’ll be announcing his college decision. For all intents and purposes, the race appears to be down to Ohio State and Tennessee, even though Tate has a final four of the Buckeyes, Vols, LSU, and Notre Dame. Recent musings and insider information seem to indicate that the race is down to Knoxville and Columbus, perhaps with OSU pulling ahead lately.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy