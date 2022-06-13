Buoy 10 Fishing Report

While mayflies and dry-fly fishing are nearly synonymous among fly fishers, it is a rather sobering fact that these distinctive insects are usually smaller than size 14, and of dozens of different species, only three with broad distribution are large and important enough to be called "drakes." I wrote about Green Drakes and Brown Drakes in previous issues of Fly Fisherman. Green Drakes have a reputation as the premier mayfly event of the season based primarily on their size and their ability to incite foolish feeding behavior even on some of the most pressured trout water. Brown Drakes are even larger insects, but with a smaller distribution so fewer fly fishers encounter them.

