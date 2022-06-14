ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Authorities Asking for Help to Find Three Women who Allegedly Stole Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Merchandise

wivk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police and East Tennessee Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Nike Unite...

www.wivk.com

wivk.com

Knoxville Police Searching for a Man Wanted for Robbery and Identity Theft of a 92 Year-Old Woman

The Knoxville Police has obtained warrants charging a Knoxville man with robbing a 92-year-old woman. 32 year-old Michael Bledsoe is accused of robbing the woman outside of her home on Sunday afternoon. KPD officers responded to a robbery at a home near Tazewell Pike. The victim told police she was robbed after arriving home from shopping. She says the man snatched her purse and ran from the scene. The purse contained cash, various personal items and numerous credit cards, which were later used at area businesses.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

TWRA Says Bear Involved in Attack of Elderly Woman has Been Euthanized

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an incident involving a black bear that scratched a woman sitting on her porch in Sevierville. It happened yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon when a bear, with her three cubs in tow, approached a 90-year-old woman who was sitting on a porch swing on Atwood Road.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Second child dies from S. Knox fire

A 10-month-old Knoxville boy who was injured in a house fire last week that claimed the life of his sister has also died. Grayson Matthew Stull passed away Saturday, according to his obituary from Berry Funeral Home. Grayson was one of four children injured in a June 6 house fire...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knox County Register of Deeds Wants Property Owners to Avoid Becoming Scam Victims

Knox County Register of Deeds Nick McBride wants to make sure property owners don’t become scam victims. That’s why he’s offering folks the chance to enroll in Knox County’s Property Fraud Alert Program – a free service that uses up-to-date technology to let owners know if there is a potential threat to their property and act before it becomes too late.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
rumble.com

Bear Breaks Car Door Searching for Food

Occurred on June 14, 2022 / Gatlinburg, Tennessee, U. Info from Licensor: "We were staying at the Chalet Inn in Gatlinburg and we were all hanging out around the pool with another couple we met talking about wanting to see a bear. Then, another lady yelled over the balcony that there was a bear on top a car, so we grabbed our phones and took off to get video. Once we made it to the car, we realized it belonged to the other couple we were hanging out with. They called the police and game warden and got things taken care of. Supposedly this bear has been around and they are going to trap it and relocate it."
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Inmate charged in October attack on KCSO corrections officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County inmate attacked and hurt a county corrections officer in October at the detention facility, a Knox County indictment states. A grand jury indicted Jordan L. Scott, 26, on a count of aggravated assault. He's due June 23 in Knox County Criminal Court, records show.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Woman robbed, assaulted after UT baseball game; suspects identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was “threatened, robbed and assaulted” on campus after the University of Tennessee baseball game Sunday, according to the university’s police department. A UTPD spokesperson said the individuals approached the woman while driving a silver truck and then proceeded to bump her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged after toddler found wandering alone in street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested after her toddler was found wandering alone in the street, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a call saying a two- or three-year-old child was wandering in the street alone around 5 p.m. on Friday, the report stated. Officers said they found the child near Mynatt Road, a “busy thoroughfare.” Officers then reportedly contacted Heather Sicola, the child’s mother, who appeared to be intoxicated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Beans mistaken for dope cost four people their freedom

It looked like a perfect drug bust. A routine traffic stop with suspicious occupants in the car? Check. Multiple types of probable cause? Check. Nearly $10,000 in multiple bundles secured by rubber bands? Check. Six plastic bags containing more than 1,250 grams of brown powder that looked like heroin? Check.
wvlt.tv

Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducts Halls drug bust

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Drug Related Death Task Force conducted a drug bust in Halls Thursday. The bust stemmed from a search warrant for a Colt Drive apartment, according to a report from the KCSO. After searching the home, officials said they found .38...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

