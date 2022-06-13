ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A legendary Texas cowboy, who got a brush with fame on 'Yellowstone,' has died

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUTHRIE, Texas — A legendary Texas cowboy who recently got a brush with Hollywood fame has passed away. Buster Welch, a longtime horse trainer at the 6666 Ranch in West Texas, died at 94, according to a post on social media by "Yellowstone," the wildly popular television drama that Welch appeared...

www.khou.com

a-z-animals.com

The 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas

Beautiful lakes are found across Texas and most of them are perfectly safe to visit and/or swim in. What most people don’t know is that some lakes in the state should be avoided, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. According to state records, more than 300 people drown in Texas each year in different bodies of water, including lakes.
Lincoln Report

3 Incredible Small Towns in Texas

There is a wide variety of small towns in Texas, each with its own distinctive characteristics. If you're looking for a place to slow down and enjoy some old-fashioned Texas hospitality, then one of these towns is sure to fit the bill.
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Charges against Dallas rapper Yella Beezy dismissed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two charges of sexual assault and child endangerment or abandonment against Dallas rapper Yella Beezy were dismissed.  The entertainer, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, was previously arrested in Collin County in November 2021.Four years ago, the rapper (who has opened for Jay Z and Beyonce) was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.  At the time of the shooting, one of his friends, Dietric Alexander told CBS11 that "He is a real humble, real nice guy. Very likable and funny type of guy." Since his charges were no billed, Conway's attorney can have them expunged from his record.  Yella Beezy will perform at the Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration in Dallas on June 18.  
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Caterpillar announces move to Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas.  Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years.  The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
IRVING, TX
Reuters

Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

June 14 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. It said...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Country musicians take the stage in Arlington to benefit Uvalde

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Robb Elementary School Memorial FundOne hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.  Donate to Uvalde school shooting victimsFour to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets. Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting. 
ARLINGTON, TX

