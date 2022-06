The weekend is coming to a close, and the wet, windy weather is taking over Sunday evening. Expect light to moderate rain overnight, with a chance of thunderstorms, mainly in North Idaho. FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS are in effect for most of the Inland Northwest because of the threat of heavy rain. Winds will be picking up tonight as well, with wet and windy weather continuing through most of the day Monday. Meanwhile, Monday is also going to be quite cool. Highs will only make it to the mid 50s, which is about 20 degrees below average!

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO