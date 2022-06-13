PUNTA GORDA FLORIDA REALTOR® BERNARD “BJ” JONES EARNS HIS CERTIFIED LUXURY HOME MARKETING SPECIALIST (CLHMS) DESIGNATION

— BJ Jones

PUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA, USA, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Bernard “BJ” Jones has been a Florida resident since 1992 and is a licensed real estate Broker Associate who is well-poised to help buyers and sellers navigate the real estate market. He served twenty-two years with the United States Air Force and went on to work professionally in information technology, sales, and cyber security. He has built extraordinary relationships with people throughout his career at all levels of his business and personal life.

BJ has helped many customers achieve their goals and earned their trust and mutual respect – consistently exceeding expectations. Embarking on his real estate career in 2020, BJ specializes in luxury and waterfront properties and helping veterans.

BJ has earned a convocation of specializations and designations to elevate his services and expertise. Working with executives of many companies, resellers, and service providers throughout his career in information technology, BJ learned they deserve a higher level of concierge service when finding or selling a home. BJ is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS). “Specializing in luxury properties and receiving the Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation allows me to perform at the highest level of commitment in my community by providing the knowledge, expertise, and superior level of service in million-dollar and above residential properties.

Bernard says, “affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this designation when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”

BJ is a waterfront property specialist. As an avid boater and fisherman living on the water, BJ knows the inland waterways, environmental considerations, local zoning ordinances, waterfront property accessibility, advanced waterfront property search techniques, and listing and marketing requirements for waterfront properties. This knowledge assures his customers will find the perfect waterfront property and protects them from the pitfalls of buying and selling waterfront real estate.

Mr. Jones is a Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and promotes the US Military on the Move ® Program to assist veterans and active military personnel in homeownership. He is also a certified Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS), and Seniors Real Estate Specialist ® (SRES ® ). BJ also holds the Graduate REALTOR ® Institute designation, with in-depth training in legal and regulatory issues, technology, professional standards, and the sales process.

In the US Air Force, BJ served in the medical field, providing care for children with some of the rarest childhood diseases. As an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician, he transported patients worldwide to and from medical treatment. He later became an Air Traffic Controller and retired from the Air Force as Control Tower Chief from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa after twenty-two years of honorable service.

BJ pursued a career in information technology, managed a technology team at an internet travel company in St. Petersburg, FL, and led one of the top sales teams in the country at a data storage company. BJ was the Southeast Region Partner Manager for Dell Technologies, training and selling with national technology integrators. In 2018 he became the East Region Channel Manager at Arctic Wolf Networks, a cybersecurity company that fought the proliferation of cybercrimes that threatened public safety and national and economic security.

BJ feels a sense of gratification, knowing he has helped many companies and their employees achieve better security. He has a Master of Aeronautical Science Degree, a Bachelor of Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and an Associate Degree in Air Traffic Operations from the Community College of the Air Force. He was a “Who's Who” in American Universities and Colleges. He has volunteered in many charitable and community organizations and served as a Certified CPR Instructor. He volunteered for disaster relief efforts, including Hurricane Andrew and the evacuation of military personnel and dependents during a historic volcanic eruption in the Philippines. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Moose. As a community leader and member of the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022, BJ has gained deeper insight into real estate, government, social services, business, and education opportunities and challenges in the community.

BJ moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2004, where he lives with his wife, Diane, and two dogs. He has four adult children.

The areas Mr. Jones covers are Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood, North Port, Venice, Sarasota, Boca Grande, and all of Southwest Florida,

For more information about “Luxury Home Specialist” Bernard “BJ” Jones, please visit these important websites:

https://www.michaelsaunders.com/agents/bj-jones/274508465/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bernard-bj-j-97597a/

https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/5e1df63aaa1de6001425f020

Media Contact:

Bernard “BJ” Jones

Michael Saunders & Company

941.661.9993

BJJones@michaelsaunders.com

