Clearwater, FL

CCHR: Mass Acts of Violence in Our Communities, Are We Asking the Right Questions?

By tampafp.com
 2 days ago

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

Of 409 official psychiatric drug agency warnings, 49 warn of suicide or suicidal ideation and 27 warn of violence, hostility, aggression and homicidal ideation.

“The link between antidepressants and violence, including suicide and homicide, is well established.” 3 – Patrick D. Hahn Ailiate Professor of Biology, Loyola University Maryland

Researchers took the FDA ADR data and identified 25 psychotropic drugs that are disproportionately associated with violence.

27 international drug agency warnings link psychiatric drugs to the adverse effects of violence, mania, psychosis or homicidal ideation

More than 30 studies, drug regulatory agency warnings and expert opinion link psychotropic drugs to violent and suicidal behavior.

The actions taken to prevent mass acts of violence have failed and those who have the power to investigate need to look at the relationship between psychiatric drug reactions and the violence.” — Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — The increasing acts of senseless violence in our communities, exemplified so tragically by the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has left everyone deeply disturbed and demanding answers as well as solutions. But are the right questions being asked?

According to a report, “Psychiatric Drugs: Create Violence & Suicide” , written and released by the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) following the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, more than 30 studies, drug regulatory agency warnings and expert opinion link psychotropic drugs to violent and suicidal behavior.

Of course, with millions of people taking such drugs, clearly not everyone will experience these reactions. But what drug regulatory agency warnings confirm is that a percentage of the population will. As Professor David Healy, a leading international psychopharmacology expert and professor of psychiatry says, “Violence and other potentially criminal behavior caused by prescription drugs are medicine’s best kept secret.” [1]

Since the introduction of Prozac onto the market in the 1980s and Columbine school shooting in 1999, CCHR, a mental health watchdog organization, has documented 27 international drug agency warnings that link psychiatric drugs to the adverse effects of violence, mania, psychosis or homicide; 51 warn of self-harm or suicide/suicidal ideation and 22 report aggression and hostility. [2]

In support of this, consider the following, David Kirschner, Ph.D., a New York forensic psychologist, says that most of the young murderers he has personally examined had been “in ‘treatment’ and were using prescribed stimulant/amphetamine type drugs before and during the killing events. These medications did not prevent but instead contributed to the violence….” [3]

Additionally, psychiatry has known about amphetamine-induced psychosis, caused by stimulants like Adderall (prescribed to treat ADHD) for decades and have even given testimony on what they have labeled as “Amphetamine-Induced Psychotic Disorder”. [4]

Following the tragedy in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Florida chapter of CCHR asked state lawmakers to fully investigate the correlation between psychiatric treatment and violence and suicide. However, this was not done and instead more than 100 pages of legislation was passed in response and many of these “solutions” were latched on to by other states hoping to prevent a similar tragedy, including Texas. [5]

“It is known that people taking or withdrawing from psychiatric drugs have committed at least 65 high-profile acts of senseless violence, resulting in 357 dead and 336 wounded,” states the president for CCHR in Florida, Diane Stein. “It is also known that these figures include at least 37 school related acts of violence yet those in a position to help prevent future violence refuse to investigate this possible cause and instead call for more mental health programs and funding.”

CCHR is calling upon lawmakers to hold legislative hearings to fully investigate the correlation between psychiatric treatment and violence and suicide; to require mandatory toxicology testing for psychiatric and even illicit drugs in cases where someone has committed a mass shooting or other serious violent crime and to train law enforcement officers, school security and teachers in the adverse effects of psychotropic drugs in order to recognize that irrational, violent and suicidal behavior in persons they may face could be influenced by these drugs.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Sources:
[1] John Horgan, “What ‘60 Minutes’ Gets Wrong in Report on Mental Illness and Violence,” Scientific American, 2 Oct. 2013, https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/cross-check/what-e2809c60-minutese2809d-gets-wrong-in-report-on-mental-illness-and-violence/
[2] https://www.cchrint.org/school-shooters/
[3] “Mass Murderers and Psychiatric Drugs,” Behaviorism and Mental Health, 22 Sept. 2014, http://behaviorismandmentalhealth.com/2014/09/22/mass-murderers-and-psychiatric-drugs/
[4] “Prescription: concentration. The number of prescriptions for Adderall is rising, as is the number of students using the drug for academic and recreational purposes,” Oregon Daily Emerald, 2 May 2005; “Man who Shot Child Sues Drug Company,” Herald, 23 Sept. 2000
[5] Texas already “hardened” schools. It didn’t save Uvalde https://www.texastribune.org/2022/05/26/texas-uvalde-shooting-harden-schools/

Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 727-422-8820
email us here
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

