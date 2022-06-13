COVID Sidelined Heart Gallery Portraits Have New Homes

Heart Gallery Photos at the Church of the Palms, Sarasota Florida

Celebrating Foster Care Awareness Month, Portraits capture Character and Spirit of Foster Children

— Matt Straeb, President of the Heart Gallery of Sarasota.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Better known for their photographs of Sarasota’s charity scene and highlighting celebrities in local media, the works of well-known professional photographers make it possible for us to change the way we think about children in foster care .

The “Face of Foster Care” exhibits on display at ten new locations during Foster Care Awareness Month in May raise awareness of the need for more foster homes and illustrate the spirit and character of children who advocate for themselves in hope of finding a forever family. Palm Avenue Art Gallery devoted most of the gallery for the closing event last week that was open to the community.

The Heart Gallery of Sarasota’s traveling photographic exhibits of foster children had been postponed since the COVID outbreak. Only recently have the photographers who volunteer for the Heart Gallery been able to access the children in person. 20 portraits including works by Peter Acker, Wendy Dewhurst, Barbara Banks, Nicole Houser, Amanda Marie Mason, Daniel Peralis and Kathryn Brass-Piper were featured across Sarasota.

"The photographers put their heart and soul into it and they understand that this could be that child's only chance for a family… it could change the rest of their life," according to Matt Straeb, President of the Heart Gallery of Sarasota.

The exhibits showcase children under the state's care that are available for adoption and serves as a key tool of information for adoption agencies and caseworkers. If the high traffic venues that host the exhibits could have remained opened, it is possible that more children would have found a family.

In addition to Palm Avenue Art Gallery, the Sarasota Public Library’s Fruitville, Venice, Jacaranda and Selby locations, the Manatee Library’s Palmetto and Holmes Beach branches, Church of the Redeemer, Church of the Palms and CORE SRQ.

“If having the Heart Gallery displayed makes a difference for just one child, it will be a success,” added Straeb.

About Heart Gallery of Sarasota: The Heart Gallery of Sarasota, Inc. is a 501C3 organization and was established in 2005 to bring our community’s children into the light. The Heart Gallery of Sarasota has affected hundreds of adoptions in Sarasota, DeSota and Manatee counties. We engage over 50 professional photographers who capture the child’s character and spirit to attract the attention of prospective forever families. The success of the program is measured in the number of successful adoptions.

