ORCA GOLF & THE TRIDENT GOLF PERFORMANCE CENTER CELEBRATE THE FUTURE OF WOMEN IN GOLF

Orca Golf & Trident Celebrate the Future of Women in Golf

Golf tips, techniques & instructions from Top Elite 50 LPGA Professionals

Over 55 women came from all over Florida

“The future of golf is women. This small event is a testament to the idea that if you include us, we will come.” Erica Bennett

— Erica Bennett

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, USA, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Orca Golf and The Trident Golf Performance Center combined forces for the first time to celebrate the future of women in golf at Club Med in Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, FL. They expected 30 women, however, 55 women came from all over the state of Florida for this amazing celebration. The day started with the introduction of Erica Bennett, one of the founders of Orca Golf, the only women owned-founded golf bag company in the United States. Her message was “an inspiration of what women can accomplish when they set their minds to achieve” were the comments from the women after her presentation.

The goal of this event was “to grow the game in tangible and meaningful ways by creating opportunities for men and women to learn and play in an informal atmosphere.” Erica Bennett

The event included golf tips, techniques, and instructions from Top Elite 50 LPGA Professionals with combined experience of almost 200 years. In addition, each women received lunch, social time, a Trident gift certificate for a round of golf and a beautiful ORCA Pod. The ORCA Pod™ is exclusive to ORCA Golf. Designed and produced a “pod” like vessel, to protect and house not only your glove(s) but have also provided you a secure and dry place to protect and retrieve your mobile phone. The ORCA Pod™ easily slides into your long side pocket of your golf bag. ORCA Golf’s event was not only fun but offered top rate instruction. This is only the start for ORCA Golf, the women collectively wanted to know when was the next one.

“ORCA Golf is definitely not the company of the past; we are thinking of the next generation while honoring the tradition of the game. It’s not about gadgets and gimmicks, it’s about inclusion and access – we are leading the charge. We hope the wider golf community with engage with us.” Erica Bennett

ABOUT ORCA GOLF

ORCA Golf, a female-founded and led Ft. Lauderdale golf bag and accessories company, offers bespoke products and customer service with a revolutionary inclusive stance. ORCA Golf’s mission is to make golf more inclusive by empowerment and sustainability through custom design, exceptional service, visionary leadership, and aligned partnerships. ORCA Golf is about empowering and inspiring current players and attracting more women and men from all walks of life to take up the game with golf bags and accessories designed showcasing who you are.… and Carry with Purpose ™. Visit www.Orca-Golf.com

