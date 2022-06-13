Adaptive Computing and Novodan ApS in Denmark Sign Partnership Agreement

CEOs Art Allen and Vang Le-Quy signing the agreement

HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center technical approach to integrating the customer’s on-premise assets with Cloud Service Providers resources.

Adaptive Computing has formed a new partnership by signing an agreement with Novodan ApS, a Denmark consulting company.

— Vang Le-Quy, CEO Novodan ApS

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Adaptive Computing , a trusted global leader in High-Performance Computing Workload Management and Cloud Solutions headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new partnership by signing an agreement with Novodan ApS, a Denmark consulting company. An E-signing ceremony was carried out by the CEOs of both companies where Mr. Art Allen and Mr. Vang Le signed the agreement along with their teams.

Novodan ApS is a consulting company which assists and guides customers in using technologies and methods in data science, HPC, and innovation management in their innovation processes resulting in better business outcomes. It is their mission to bring science and technologies closer to organizations, help them to solve real world problems and achieve the peace and joys of growth, sustainability, and prosperity. In doing so, we are a sustainable open-minded, adaptable, and reliable partner assisting our partners, collaborators, and customers to achieve their goals.

Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the world’s largest High-Performance Computing installations for over 2 decades. The Company works with some of the largest commercial enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions in the world. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries. Some the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Adaptive’s Moab HPC Suite to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.

"Adaptive Computing is delighted to be officially allied with Novodan ApS. The collaboration with Novodan ApS in Denmark will broaden our reach within the EMEA Region and bring HPC Cloud On-Demand to many new organizations." – Art Allen, CEO Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.

The Adaptive HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to leverage public cloud provider resources, without vendor lock-in to any major cloud service provider. The HPC Cloud ODDC solution gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on-demand. This enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, assuring that you only pay for what is being used. By automatically shutting down Cloud Service Provider resources when not in use, customers can save up to 70 percent of cloud usage costs when using the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center solution.

"We are happy and excited to start the partnership with Adaptive Computing. Together we will reach and serve many customers in HPC Cloud On-Demand with great benefits in scalability, reliability, flexibility and finance." – Vang Le-Quy, CEO Novodan ApS

For more information, please visit adaptivecomputing.com

