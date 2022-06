The Colorado Avalanche are gearing up for their first Stanley Cup Final since 2001, where they will look to dethrone the reigning back-to-back champs in the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some key Avalanche players are nursing injuries, but they’ve had more than a week to rest up and recover since sweeping the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. According to head coach Jared Bednar, via Peter Baugh, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano are both considered day-to-day, a major step in the right direction for the attacking duo.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO