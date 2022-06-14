Would Gloria Estefan Join Real Housewives Of Miami?

Real Housewives of Miami has a diverse cast of women that are well-known in their own right . But is there a chance to get an iconic international superstar in the mix? That question was posed to Grammy-winning singer, actress and businesswoman Gloria Estefan . The Cuban and American singer has been living in Miami forever and could bring a whole new audience to the show.

As reported by E! News , Gloria recently admitted on the red carpet that it might not be so simple. She stated, “I’m so proud of them and what they’re doing.” But added, “Our schedules are just off kiter. So, I don’t know if I’ll be there.”

When pressed about the future, Gloria didn’t give us much reason to hope. She shared, “Oh, no, that’s too much work. First of all, I have five dogs, and for the dogs to be disrupted in that way, it’s not gonna happen to have a crew shooting in my house.” Not willing to disrupt your dogs for filming? Legendary.

Unfortunately, for us, it sounds like the door is completely closed. But Gloria admires the cast for laying it “all on the table.” She concluded, “I think they’re doing an amazing job. I’m very proud of them.”

It sounds like like this is a case of RHOM needing Gloria more than she needs them. Over her illustrious music career that spans 40+ years, Gloria has certainly earned herself plenty of fame and notoriety. And money! Her current net worth is estimated anywhere between $500 to $700 million. That’s some serious cash.

As for her personal life, Gloria has been married to husband Emilio Estefan since 1978 and the couple have two (now grown) children. In 2012, she became a grandmother. Last year, they sold their second (yes, they have two) Star Island mansion to the tune of $35 million .

If Star Island sounds familiar, that’s because RHOM cast member Lisa Hochstein lives there too. The Island is small, so Gloria and Lisa likely know each other. But Lisa is currently battling her estranged husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein , to remain in the $52 million mansion amidst their ongoing divorce . Since Gloria is still living in her other Star Island house, maybe she can offer Lisa some neighborly support. It just won’t be on camera. Season 5 of RHOM is rumored to be filming now with a possible release by the end of the year.

TELL US – ARE YOU A GLORIA ESTEFAN FAN? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER ON RHOM? WILL YOU BE WATCHING SEASON 5?

[Photo Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images]

The post Would Gloria Estefan Join Real Housewives Of Miami? appeared first on Reality Tea .